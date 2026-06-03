Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights May 31, 2026 262,245,733 Theoretical number of voting rights: 262,245,733 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 261,628,413

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at March 31, 2026 262,245,733 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at April 30, 2026 262,245,733 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at May 31, 2026 262,245,733 Exercise of stock options 0

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2026 first-half results: July 29, 2026

"Quiet period1" starts: June 29, 2026

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

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_______________________________ 1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603686074/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Ronan MARC (Legrand) +33 1 49 72 53 53 ronan.marc@legrand.com



PRESS RELATIONS

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA) +33 6 77 20 71 11 lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com