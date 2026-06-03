Diagnostic Orders Direct Launches Partner Program Helping Imaging Centers Convert Patients Who Need Provider Orders

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Diagnostic Orders Direct, a Las Vegas-based telehealth diagnostic order consultation service, today announced a new partner initiative designed to help independent radiology facilities, physician-owned imaging centers, independent ultrasound centers, mobile ultrasound companies, mobile imaging providers, and preventive imaging businesses convert more patient inquiries into completed diagnostic appointments.

The initiative addresses a common problem in outpatient imaging and diagnostic testing: patients often call or email an imaging center ready to schedule an MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammogram, DEXA scan, PET scan, whole-body MRI, preventive imaging study, EKG, blood lab, or urine lab test, but they do not have a current licensed medical provider order. Without an order, many facilities must turn the patient away, tell the patient to contact a primary care provider, or delay scheduling until the patient can find a provider appointment.

Diagnostic Orders Direct helps close that gap by offering affordable virtual provider reviews for diagnostic imaging orders, ultrasound orders, EKG orders, and lab orders when medically appropriate. Patients can complete a telehealth visit by phone or video, depending on state rules and clinical appropriateness. If the requested diagnostic study is medically appropriate, a provider order may be issued and faxed or securely emailed to the imaging center, ultrasound provider, mobile imaging company, lab, or diagnostic facility chosen by the patient.

"This initiative is designed to help imaging and diagnostic businesses stop losing ready-to-schedule patients simply because the patient does not have a provider order yet," said the representative associated with Diagnostic Orders Direct. "Every caller, email inquiry, website lead, or self-pay patient asking for a scan without an order represents a potential missed appointment. Diagnostic Orders Direct gives those patients a fast, affordable, independent provider-review pathway when medically appropriate."

For independent imaging providers, the workflow is simple. If a patient contacts the facility without a current order, staff may direct the patient to Diagnostic Orders Direct by phone, text, or website. The patient completes intake forms and a virtual provider review. If an order is clinically appropriate, Diagnostic Orders Direct sends the order to the facility selected by the patient.

There is no cost to the imaging facility, ultrasound business, mobile imaging company, or diagnostic provider. The patient is billed directly by Diagnostic Orders Direct, typically $40 per virtual provider-review visit. The initiative does not require B2B contracts, exclusivity agreements, referral fees, facility expansion, added provider staffing, or new administrative infrastructure.

The model is designed to help diagnostic businesses increase patient conversion by giving callers without orders a practical next step instead of a dead end. For many facilities, the ability to capture every phone call, email inquiry, website form submission, or walk-in question from a patient needing a scan without an order can directly support appointment volume, patient access, and facility revenue. Instead of losing the patient at the order requirement, facilities can offer a clear pathway for the patient to obtain an independent provider review.

The program also supports diagnostic facilities that are investing in marketing, local SEO, paid ads, employer relationships, cash-pay pricing, preventive imaging packages, or mobile service expansion but still lose prospective patients at the scheduling stage because an order is missing. Diagnostic Orders Direct gives those businesses a practical conversion tool that can be used by front desk teams, schedulers, call centers, website contact forms, and patient navigation staff. Instead of ending the conversation with "call your doctor first," facilities can direct patients to a provider-review pathway that may help them return ready to schedule. This can be especially valuable for smaller facilities competing against hospital systems, national imaging chains, and large radiology groups, because it helps them respond quickly to patient demand without hiring additional providers, building a telehealth department, or taking on order-review responsibilities internally.

Diagnostic Orders Direct may support partner workflows for:

Independent outpatient radiology centers

Physician-owned imaging facilities

Independent ultrasound centers

Mobile ultrasound companies

Mobile imaging companies

Women's health ultrasound providers

Breast, thyroid, pelvic, abdominal, vascular, and soft tissue ultrasound providers

Cash-pay and self-pay imaging facilities

Preventive imaging and longevity imaging businesses

Full-body MRI and advanced preventive imaging providers

Occupational health and diagnostic service providers

Clinics whose patients need imaging, EKG, or lab order support

The initiative may be especially useful for facilities offering or expanding into preventive health imaging, self-pay imaging, whole-body MRI, coronary artery calcium scoring, CCTA, DEXA scans, vascular screening, thyroid ultrasound, breast ultrasound, pelvic ultrasound, abdominal ultrasound, and other patient-directed diagnostic or preventive imaging services where a provider-reviewed order may be required or preferred.

"For small and independent diagnostic businesses, every lost call matters. If a patient is willing to pay for imaging and wants to use your facility, but the only missing piece is the provider order, Diagnostic Orders Direct can help provide that independent clinical review step. The patient pays for the visit, not the facility, and if an order is appropriate, it can be sent directly to the facility the patient chooses."

Diagnostic Orders Direct currently provides telehealth diagnostic order consultations in approved service states and jurisdictions, including Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

California and Texas program availability is planned to launch soon as Diagnostic Orders Direct continues expanding its provider coverage and state availability.

Service availability depends on provider licensure, applicable state telehealth rules, patient location at the time of service, clinical appropriateness, and facility acceptance of any order issued.

Diagnostic Orders Direct emphasizes that orders are not guaranteed. All requests are reviewed by licensed providers and are based on medical appropriateness, patient history, symptoms, requested study type, safety considerations, and provider judgment. Patients remain free to choose the imaging center, lab, mobile imaging company, or diagnostic facility they prefer. Facility acceptance of any order is subject to the facility's policies.

The company also stresses that it is not an imaging center, laboratory, mobile imaging company, radiology interpretation group, emergency service, or replacement for ongoing primary care. Patients with emergency symptoms should call 911 or seek emergency medical care.

The partner initiative is intended to create a clean, independent order-review workflow that helps patients move forward more efficiently while helping diagnostic businesses capture more appropriate imaging appointments without added operational cost.

Diagnostic businesses interested in learning more may contact Diagnostic Orders Direct to discuss patient handoff language, preferred order delivery methods, fax or secure email workflows, facility-specific order requirements, result-routing preferences, website link placement, front desk scripts, and practical implementation.

About Diagnostic Orders Direct

Diagnostic Orders Direct is a Las Vegas-based telehealth service that provides virtual diagnostic order consultations with licensed medical providers. Patients may request provider review for diagnostic imaging, EKG, blood lab, and urine lab orders when medically appropriate. Common requests include MRI orders, CT scan orders, X-ray orders, ultrasound orders, mammogram orders, DEXA scan orders, PET scan orders, whole-body MRI orders, preventive imaging orders, EKG orders, blood lab orders, and urine lab orders.

Diagnostic Orders Direct is not an imaging center, laboratory, mobile imaging company, emergency service, radiology interpretation group, or replacement for ongoing primary care. Requested orders are not guaranteed and are issued only when medically appropriate after provider review. Facility acceptance of any order is subject to the policies of the chosen imaging center, lab, mobile imaging company, or diagnostic facility.

Contact

Jordan Dorsey

Diagnostic Orders Direct

6550 S Pecos Rd STE B#110

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Call/Text: (702) 588-3455

Email: Customerservice@diagnosticordersdirect.com

Website: https://diagnosticordersdirect.com

SOURCE: Diagnostic Orders Direct

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/diagnostic-orders-direct-launches-partner-program-helping-imagin-1172856