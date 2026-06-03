TOKYO, June 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that it has been named a winner at the Newsweek AI Impact Awards 2026 (*1). NEC was recognized for its Management Dashboard initiative targeted at accelerating decision-making with AI in the category of AI Workplace: Best Outcomes, Leadership and Succession Planning. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert judges based on their ability to clearly demonstrate how they have utilized AI technology to address critical business challenges across different industry segments or to significantly improve their technical capabilities. NEC provides customers and society with hands-on experience by first implementing its cutting-edge technologies internally under its "Client Zero" strategy.Award Details(1) CategoryAI Workplace: Best Outcomes, Leadership and Succession Planning(2) TitleManagement Dashboard: Accelerating Decision-Making with AI(3) OverviewTo further elevate the caliber of its business operations and management, NEC promotes a data-driven work style throughout the company. As part of these efforts, NEC has not only standardized processes and data company-wide but also visualized approximately 100 categories of management information across 10 management areas, including finance, HR, and IT, on its management dashboards. This has enabled all employees, from executives to general staff, to access the same data, encouraging engagement in analysis, operational decisions, decision-making, and other actions.These management dashboards use dotData, an AI-powered data analytics platform, to visualize actual results and display performance forecasts. As a result, users can take swift action based on foresight.(4) Reference URLhttps://wisdom.nec.com/ja/feature/dxmanagement/2025100101/index.html (available in Japanese only)NEC's AIMany companies choose to partner with NEC due to its end-to-end capabilities, which enable it to deliver one-stop support services, including everything from consulting to operational services, as well as its world-class technical expertise and the ability to offer assistance for AI specialist training. In this way, NEC provides extensive and specialized support to help its customers effectively harness the power of AI. Going forward, NEC will continue researching and developing safe, secure and responsible AI to ensure the success of transformation efforts and help customers overcome their business challenges. Reference URL: https://group.nec/jp/en/solutions/ai/dotData, the AI-powered data analytics platform used for this initiativedotData is an AI-powered data analytics platform (*2) that automates the entire data science process and provides a one-stop solution for AI development, from extracting features from business data to building predictive models using machine learning. With automated feature engineering and machine learning automation (AutoML), this platform eliminates the need for AI expertise and coding. As the exclusive distributor of dotData in the Japanese market, NEC has built a strong track record of successfully implementing this platform at various companies (*3).A service created based on knowledge acquired through this initiativeThe Management Strategy Support Cockpit, a service launched in Japan in April 2026, primarily supports department heads and executives in using data to optimize the decision-making process (*4).Note: Although the performance forecast feature is not available at this time, please contact NEC regarding individual consultations.NEC offers end-to-end digital transformation (DX) services, from strategy and concept consulting to implementation-focused offerings, based on the three pillars of business models, technology, and organization/talent. Additionally, in its shift from a traditional systems integrator to a "Value Driver," NEC restructured its value creation model under the name "NEC BluStellar" (*5), which leverages NEC's cutting-edge technologies, developed and refined through years of experience and proven cross-industry expertise, aiming to transform business models, address social challenges, resolve management issues faced by customers, and lead them into a brighter future.(*1) https://events.newsweek.com/aiimpact-us-2026(*2) An AI-powered analytics platform offered by dotData, Inc. (Headquarters: California,USA; CEO: Ryohei Fujimaki), a company founded in Silicon Valley, California, in 2018 as a carve out from NEC, taking with it technology developed by NEC. https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/dotdata/(*3) https://jpn.nec.com/solution/dotdata/analysis_platform/index.html (available in Japanese only)(*4) https://jpn.nec.com/press/202603/20260319_01.html (available in Japanese only)(*5) "NEC BluStellar" is a value creation model that leads customers into a brighter future by realizing business model innovation and solving social issues and customer management issues. This is accomplished through advanced cross-industry knowledge backed by proven results and NEC's cutting-edge technology honed through years of development and operation. https://group.nec/jp/en/solutions/nec-blustellar/About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.