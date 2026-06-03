Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 18:48
121,70 Euro
-0,61 % -0,75
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,95121,2519:02
120,95121,2519:02
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 18:48 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

NYSE issues a midday advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a midday update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's midday update for market insights as trading continues.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the midday update on June 3rd

  • NYSE-parent company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced that it's part of Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing, deploying Claude Mythos Preview across its global infrastructure.
    • The model is being integrated across ICE's exchanges, clearinghouses, data services, and mortgage technology platform.
  • ICE is leveraging the initiative to strengthen cybersecurity by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities before they can be exploited using emerging AI capabilities.
  • ICE President Ben Jackson said the effort enhances the security and resilience of critical market infrastructure.
    • "We're advancing the use and sophistication of AI across our cybersecurity in a manner that is secure, auditable, and designed for regulated industries."
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin said, "Working with Anthropic on Project Glasswing, we are advancing our technology-forward innovations while protecting the integrity of our state-of-the-art infrastructure powering the global capital markets."

For market insights and more information download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994434/Intercontinental_Exchange_Anthropic_Project_Glasswing.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6002135/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-intercontinental-exchange-joins-anthropics-project-glasswing-302790498.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.