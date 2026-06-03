Babbily Announces Babbily 1.03, Introducing Tools, Skills, Memory, and Connectors to Its AI Studio

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Babbily today announced Babbily 1.03, the next major step in the company's evolution from a simple prompt platform into a more capable AI Studio.

Babbily 1.03 introduces four new pillars to the platform: tools, skills, memory, and connectors. The release is designed around a simple product belief: AI should become more powerful without asking users to become more technical.

Babbily began two years ago as a prompt platform, known internally as Babbily 1.0. Babbily 1.01 marked the company's move into chat. Babbily 1.02, launched in November, introduced a more capable chat platform with stronger models and workflows. With Babbily 1.03, the platform now adds the infrastructure for AI that can search, research, use tools, remember useful context, and securely connect to the systems customers already use.

"AI products are getting more powerful, but they are also getting more complicated," said Chris Crawford, CEO of Babbily. "With Babbily 1.03, we wanted to do the opposite. We wanted to add more capability while making the experience feel simpler. Auto Mode, tools, skills, memory, and connectors are all part of the same idea: the system should handle more of the complexity so the user can focus on the work."

Auto Mode Makes Advanced AI Easier to Use

At the center of Babbily 1.03 is Auto Mode, a new system designed to make Babbily easier to use as the platform becomes more capable.

As AI products add more models, tools, settings, and connectors, users are often forced to make more technical decisions before they can begin. Auto Mode is designed to reduce that friction. It looks at the user's request, the selected model, available capabilities, tools, skills, memory, and connectors, then makes the appropriate capabilities available for the response.

Users can still use Manual Mode to choose a specific tool, or Off Mode for a plain model response. But Auto Mode is intended to become the default experience for customers who want Babbily to handle more of the routing behind the scenes.

New Finance Research Tool

Babbily 1.03 introduces Finance Research, a new capability built for company, market, and competitor questions.

Finance Research helps users understand public companies, compare businesses, summarize financial news, evaluate risks, and turn financial information into practical context. The feature is designed for business workflows such as preparing for sales calls, researching competitors, evaluating markets, and understanding the financial side of an industry.

Rather than simply retrieving information, Finance Research is designed to help users interpret it and continue working with it inside the same conversation.

Everyday Search and Deep Research

Babbily 1.03 also expands research capabilities with both everyday web search and Deep Research.

Everyday search is designed for current questions whose answers change over time, such as sports scores, movie availability, recent product updates, events, trends, and other real-world lookups.

Deep Research is built for broader questions that require more structure, such as understanding a software category, comparing vendors, researching a regulation, learning a market, or turning a messy question into a more organized starting point.

The distinction is simple: search is for current answers; Deep Research is for deeper understanding.

Tools and Skills Become Part of Babbily

Babbily 1.03 is the first release where tools and skills become a real part of the product experience.

The platform now supports capabilities including Finance Research, web search, Deep Research, website mapping, weather, stats, QR codes, image generation, video generation, and connector-based tools.

These capabilities are designed to feel native to the conversation rather than like separate apps. Users ask for an outcome, and Babbily determines how to help.

Memory Powered by Supermemory.ai, with a Babbily Layer on Top

Babbily 1.03 introduces a new memory foundation powered by Supermemory.ai, with a Babbily product layer built on top.

Supermemory.ai provides the underlying infrastructure for storing, searching, retrieving, and managing memory. Babbily adds its own layer for structure, controls, profile logic, citations, user-specific organization, and a memory experience designed around how customers use the product.

The goal is for Babbily to become less repetitive over time. Users should not have to explain their company, role, preferences, projects, or preferred output format in every conversation.

"Memory is one of the pieces that changes how AI feels over time," Crawford said. "A blank chat box can be useful, but a system that understands your context is much more powerful. We built on Supermemory.ai because they are pushing the memory layer forward, and then we added the Babbily layer to make that useful inside our product."

Connectors Bring External Tools Into Babbily

Babbily 1.03 also introduces Connectors, the company's customer-facing term for MCP-powered integrations.

Connectors are how Babbily begins to work with the tools and systems customers already use, including documents, apps, CRMs, inboxes, calendars, databases, project tools, and internal systems.

To power secure connections, Babbily is using Smithery as the connection layer for Connectors. This helps support secure authorization, managed connections, user-specific access, tool discovery, and safer handling of external systems.

Connectors are designed to move Babbily beyond answering questions and toward helping with real workflows across the tools customers already use.

A Stronger Foundation for the Future

In addition to new customer-facing capabilities, Babbily 1.03 includes platform improvements across reporting, tool validation, memory storage, long-running async flows, integration reliability, and deployment readiness.

These improvements support Babbily's broader direction: an AI Studio that can combine models, tools, skills, memory, connectors, and external systems while keeping the user experience simple.

Availability

Babbily 1.03 is being introduced as the next major release of the Babbily platform.

About Babbily

Babbily is building an AI Studio designed to help users explore ideas, research deeply, use tools, remember context, connect work, and turn information into action. The platform is focused on making advanced AI capabilities easier to use for everyday work.

For media inquires, please contact marketing@babbily.com.

SOURCE: Babbily