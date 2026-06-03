Goose Creek Candle Company: Goose Creek x Girl Scouts Candle Collection

Seven New Girl Scout CookieTM Inspired 3-Wick Candles Launch Exclusively at GooseCreek.com

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Goose Creek is excited to announce its newest licensing collaboration inspired by the flavors of iconic Girl Scout Cookies. This candle collection transforms beloved cookie flavors into rich, comforting home fragrances designed to spark connection, celebration, and meaningful memories.

For generations, Girl Scouts has shaped leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers while creating some of the most beloved cookie flavors of all time. The Girl Scout Cookie inspired collection celebrates that legacy, capturing the warmth, joy, and togetherness that make Girl Scout Cookies so special.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the inspiration behind the licensing collaboration:

"This licensing collaboration is rooted in connection. We wanted to capture the feeling people get from these iconic flavors: the excitement, the memories, and the sense of community they've inspired for generations. These fragrances allow fans to experience those familiar favorites in an entirely new way while celebrating the meaningful traditions and connections behind them."

Since 1998, Goose Creek has remained committed to creating high-quality, clean-burning candles that transform the atmosphere of any home. With the Girl Scout CookieTM inspired collection, customers can expect the same long-lasting performance and layered fragrance experience Goose Creek is known for, now inspired by some of the most recognizable cookie flavors of all time.

The full Girl Scout CookieTM inspired Goose Creek candle collection includes multiple new 3-Wick Candles inspired by fan-favorite cookie flavors, including:

Adventurefuls

Coconut Caramel

Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter

Thin Mints

Trefoils

Chocolate Peanut Butter

The collection launched exclusively at www.goosecreek.com on May 21, 2026. Fans are encouraged to follow Goose Creek's social channels for launch updates, behind-the-scenes content, and community moments inspired by the collection. Whether gifting to someone who inspires you or bringing a favorite cookie memory into your home, the Girl Scout CookieTM inspired collection is designed to make every moment feel a little warmer, sweeter, and more meaningful.

We are Girl Scouts of the USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs from coast to coast and overseas, girls of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges, and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/goose-creek-x-girl-scouts-candle-collection-1173008