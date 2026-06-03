Join Jared Scharf, CEO of Desert Gold Ventures Inc., as he reveals their 440km² flagship on the Senegal Mali Shear Zone - bordering Allied Gold, Endeavour Mining, Barrick and B2Gold. With a 1.2M oz gold resource open at depth, a PEA for low-cost oxide mining, and a 240 tpd gravity plant commissioning in July 2026, Desert Gold is transitioning from explorer to producer. Jared also covers their 4,000m RC drill program, the new 300km² Tegba project in Ivory Coast, and how they navigated Mali's geopolitical challenges with 6 months of consumables stockpiled. A high-upside junior with cash flow in sight.