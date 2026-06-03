Join Duncan Roy, VP of Investor Relations at Power Metallic Mines Inc., for an exclusive deep dive into one of the most spectacular polymetallic discoveries on the planet. From a beaten-down junior explorer to the top TSXV mining stock of 2024, Duncan reveals how the company's Lion Zone in Quebec - an ultra-rare orthomagmatic deposit (only the 21st known in the world) - is delivering bonanza-grade copper and PGEs. Learn how Power Metallic secured 313 km² of land, unlocked the strategic "Hydrol lens" with help from the James Bay Cree, and posted near-perfect metallurgy from SGS (99% copper recovery, mid-to-high 90s for PGMs). Duncan also covers the 100,000-meter drill program (six rigs running 40+ weeks per year), the upcoming mineral resource estimate (July), PEA (December), a planned NASDAQ listing (Aug-Sep), and the company's new Saudi Arabia subsidiary backed by royal-family partners. With a shareholder base that includes over a dozen billionaires, Power Metallic is a masterclass in high-grade, low-capital-intensity critical metals development.