New to The Street Launches Major Times Square Billboard Campaign for GLINT - GlintPay.com

Five Iconic New York City Billboards to Showcase Glint's Mission of Financial Fairness and Gold-Based Digital Payments to Millions of Consumers, Investors, and International Visitors

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running business television brands and media platforms, announced today the launch of a major outdoor advertising campaign for GlintPay.com across five prominent digital billboards in New York City's Times Square district.

The campaign begins immediately and is scheduled to run throughout the FIFA World Cup period, positioning Glint before one of the largest concentrations of global consumers, tourists, business leaders, and financial decision-makers visiting New York during this historic international event.

Glint is a financial technology company built on a simple but powerful belief: financial fairness should be available to everyone. The company's vision is a world where all individuals have an equal opportunity to prosper and protect their purchasing power.

Unlike traditional financial platforms that rely solely on fiat currencies, Glint provides customers with the ability to buy, save, and spend physical gold through a modern digital platform, offering an alternative approach to preserving wealth in an increasingly uncertain global economic environment.

"Glint represents the type of innovative financial company that challenges conventional thinking and gives consumers more choices," said Vince Caruso, Founder of New to The Street. "As inflation, currency volatility, and economic uncertainty continue to impact households worldwide, Glint's mission of financial fairness and providing access to gold ownership through modern technology has never been more relevant. We are excited to showcase the company across five iconic Times Square billboards during one of the most globally viewed periods in New York City's history."

The campaign leverages New to The Street's expanding media ecosystem, which includes national television broadcasts, digital distribution, social media amplification, and high-impact outdoor advertising placements. The Times Square campaign is designed to increase awareness of Glint's growing global platform and its mission to provide consumers with greater financial freedom and choice.

Glint was created with the belief that individuals should have access to alternatives beyond traditional monetary systems. Through its technology platform, users can purchase and hold allocated gold while maintaining the convenience and accessibility expected from modern financial services.

The strategic outdoor initiative places Glint in front of millions of impressions throughout the campaign period, benefiting from New York City's position as one of the world's premier financial capitals and a major destination for international visitors during World Cup festivities.

About Glint

Glint Pay Ltd. is a financial technology company focused on providing an alternative to traditional fiat currencies through digital access to physical gold ownership. Glint's mission is to create a more financially fair world where everyone has an equal opportunity to prosper by giving individuals greater control over how they store and spend their wealth.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. business television brands, broadcasting nationally as sponsored programming on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg Television. The platform combines national television exposure, earned media, digital distribution, social media engagement, and iconic outdoor advertising placements throughout New York City. Through its trademarked Opportunities To Consider platform, New to The Street introduces audiences to innovative companies, emerging technologies, and industry leaders shaping the future of business.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-launches-major-times-square-billboard-campaign-for-glint-gli-1173024