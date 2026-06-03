Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Promotes Brent Little to Vice President, and Lisa Heath to Senior Manager of Federal Program

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm, announces Brent Little, PE, has been promoted to Vice President of Federal Programs and Lisa Heath to Senior Manager, supporting Coffman's continued investment in federal projects and clients nationwide. These promotions reflect Coffman's commitment to strengthening program delivery and long-term partnerships with federal agencies.

Brent has led Coffman's Federal Programs, guiding strategy and execution across offices. In his role as Vice President, he will continue aligning technical experience, pursuit leadership, and delivery resources to support mission-critical federal work. Brent began his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, building a strong foundation in design-build and design-bid-build delivery for Department of Defense (DOD) and civilian agencies.

"Brent's technical experience, project leadership, and deep understanding of federal project delivery make him a trusted leader for our team and clients. His promotion to Vice President reflects the impact he's made on our growth in the federal market and the important role he will continue to play," said Dave Ruff, Coffman's CEO and Chairman of the Board.

As part of this continued investment, Coffman also announces that Lisa Heath has been appointed Senior Manager supporting the firm's federal efforts. In this role, Lisa will lead federal marketing and pursuit strategy, strengthening positioning, and teaming opportunities.

Lisa brings 15 years of federal market pursuit management experience, including the last 10 years at Coffman leading strategic pursuits for federal agencies. She partners with technical and delivery teams to support long-term client growth across DOD and civilian agencies.

"Lisa has a deep understanding of Coffman's federal capabilities and provides strong leadership for our federal strategy. Her mentorship and guidance on project pursuits make her a valuable asset to the firm," said Brent Little, Vice President.

Coffman's federal initiative brings together teams across the firm to support clients across planning, design, modernization, and sustainment efforts. This coordinated approach strengthens partnerships with federal agencies and reflects Coffman's long-term focus on delivering high-quality outcomes nationwide.

Learn more about Coffman's federal experience: coffman.com/industries/federal/

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm providing local, personalized services. Our integrated teams offer a wide range of engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and related specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions. With more than 900 employees in 23 US offices, we are committed to teamwork, innovation, and building a better world. Visit coffman.com.

###

For more information about this topic, please call Beth Ito at 808.687.8884 or beth.ito@coffman.com.

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers Promotes Brent Little & Lisa Heath _Federal Programs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-promotes-brent-little-to-vice-president-and-li-1172965