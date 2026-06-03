Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Homebridge Precast, LLC, an Ann Arbor-based manufacturer of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) landscape products, today announced the expansion of its prefabricated landscape portfolio with three GFRC product lines: fire pit tables, modular raised garden beds and garden retaining wall systems.

Homebridge Precast LLC

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The expanded portfolio applies GFRC technology to outdoor living, garden and landscape construction products intended for use by homeowners, landscape contractors, designers, property managers and municipal customers.

GFRC is a composite concrete material reinforced with glass fibers. The material is used in commercial architectural applications where strength, reduced weight and molded detail are important. Homebridge Precast uses the material in prefabricated landscape products designed to reduce the site complexity associated with traditional masonry construction.

"GFRC has been proven in commercial building applications for decades," said Anthony Bango, founder and president of Homebridge Precast. "This expansion brings that material platform into the residential and professional landscape market in product formats that are designed for predictable installation, long service life and consistent appearance."

New Product Lines

GFRC Fire Pit Tables: Prefabricated fire pit tables combine thin-shell GFRC construction with integrated burner systems for outdoor living spaces.

Modular Raised Garden Beds: The raised garden bed line provides a precast alternative to wood, metal and site-built masonry garden bed construction.

Garden Retaining Wall System: The retaining wall system uses interlocking GFRC components for garden walls, grade transitions and landscape design applications.

Material and Product Information

Homebridge Precast reports that its GFRC products are manufactured to deliver high compressive and flexural strength while maintaining lower weight than many traditional concrete and stone alternatives. According to the company, product testing and validation include ASTM protocols and more than three years of field exposure across multiple climate conditions.

Published product specifications from the company include compressive strength of 12,500 psi, flexural strength above 2,000 psi and freeze-thaw resistance. Installation requirements vary by product, site conditions and applicable codes.

The company provides product documentation, installation support, technical specifications and design consultation for homeowners and professional installers. Additional product information and frequently asked questions are available at homebridgepc.com.

Availability

The three GFRC product lines are available through Homebridge Precast and through select landscape contractors and design professionals. High-resolution product images, technical specifications and interview availability are available upon request.

About Homebridge Precast, LLC

Homebridge Precast, LLC manufactures GFRC landscape and architectural products for residential, commercial and municipal applications. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company produces raised garden beds, culvert walls, fire pit tables, retaining wall systems and architectural veneer panels designed for durability, visual consistency and reduced maintenance requirements.



For more information, visit homebridgepc.com.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC