HQSuite: ProjectHQ Outlines How Construction Project Management Software Improves Performance

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / ProjectHQ - a construction project management app and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio - recently released a resource titled, "What Your Projects Can Look Like in 2026 With Construction Project Management Software."

The piece is designed to help contractors understand how project management software supports construction workflows.

As RFI volumes increase, change orders multiply and crews need answers faster, the gap between generic task-based tools and construction-specific project management software becomes harder to ignore.

This new resource outlines the different software features that directly impact a contractor's PM workflow, including:

Document control that maintains revision history across field and office teams

Structured RFI and change order workflows that connect scope changes to cost and schedule impact

Secure, centralized storage that reduces rework and supports faster, more confident decision-making

The article also outlines how construction project management software helps contractors address challenges earlier in the timeline and make informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

The piece is available now. Click here to find out what your projects could look like with effective solutions.

About HQSuite

HQSuite, a Foundation Software company, is a platform of construction apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Solutions include safety management, project management, HR management, crew scheduling and job cost reporting. For more information on how to manage your construction needs, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/projecthqr-outlines-how-construction-project-management-software-impro-1172805