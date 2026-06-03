Kenneth Copeland Ministries Rolls Out Faith-First Website After Year-Long Rebuild

KCM's in-house team rebuilt KCM.org over a year, adding accessibility compliance, question-based search, cloud hosting, and an upcoming Programmable Search Engine.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) has launched a fully redesigned version of its digital home, KCM.org, following a year-long overhaul led by the ministry's web development and digital experience teams.

Marking the first major rebuild of the site in more than 10 years, the relaunch introduces a faith-first user experience built on cloud-hosted infrastructure, AI-assisted content categorization, and accessibility compliance. KCM.org now serves as a single destination for daily teaching, prayer, faith resources, and partner connection across 159 countries and territories.

After nearly six decades of equipping believers worldwide through print and broadcast media, KCM recognized that its growing online audience needed more than a refreshed homepage.

Web visitors arrived searching for specific answers, not keywords, and many came from devices and accessibility needs that earlier site architecture could not fully serve. KCM.org answers that call, offering a faith-grounded online home where Partners, friends, and first-time visitors can move from question to encouragement in a single search.

Courtney Copeland, Chief Marketing Officer of Kenneth Copeland Ministries and granddaughter of founder Kenneth Copeland, led the digital experience vision behind the rebuild. Her team's mandate was to honor the ministry's founding promise of daily faith delivery while bringing the platform forward to meet the standards of a modern web audience. KCM staff has framed the rebuild's driving mission as a place where users can "find faith every day."

"For nearly six decades, KCM.org has been a place where anyone worldwide has received encouragement, direction, or a word from the Lord," she said. "Yet, the one commonality among the blogs, articles, testimonies and videos has been faith. My grandfather wanted this website to become a place for our Partners and friends to find faith every day. And now it is."

New features rolled out in the relaunch include WCAG 2.2 accessibility compliance, automatic and scalable cloud-based infrastructure built to absorb traffic spikes, large language model search that lets users ask full questions rather than enter keywords, a holistic view of decades of KCM teaching surfaced through AI categorization, and pioneering scripting work that matches user searches with the right type of content.

A full Programmable Search Engine model is scheduled to roll out later this year, an uncommon advancement among church and ministry web platforms. KCM.org runs on a full-stack, cloud-hosted environment maintained in-house by the digital experience team.

"This website was never intended to be an 'out of the box' development," Copeland continued. "We are a full-stack, cloud-hosted shop, which allows us to create an optimized experience focused on ease of use, maximized search for content, and utilize AI to categorize all features."

KCM.org sits at the center of a family of ministry web properties that includes govictory.com and emic.org, which together welcome over 10 million visitors annually. Beyond articles and video teaching, the new site supports daily prayer requests, healing resources, partner connection, event registration for the Southwest Believers' Convention, and direct access to Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and Victory Channel.

"It cannot be overstated how we created this website to be fluid in terms of how it presents content," said Copeland. "Essentially, as the user grows in faith, the website will eventually grow with them. And that's precisely how a mission-minded team designed it to be."

Kenneth Copeland Ministries reaches into 159 countries and territories on six continents through broadcast, print, and digital media. KCM's combined web properties at kcm.org, govictory.com, and emic.org welcome over 10 million visitors annually, and the ministry's Believer's Voice of Victory magazine is distributed free to more than 400,000 subscribers worldwide.

About KCM.org

KCM.org has served as the digital home of Kenneth Copeland Ministries since the ministry's inception and now operates as the central destination for KCM's faith resources worldwide. Its content library includes daily teaching, healing testimonies, prayer support, video programming, partner connection, and direct access to the ministry's broadcast and educational entities. KCM.org is made possible by the generous support of the Partners and friends of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. For more information, visit KCM.org.

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God's Word, an international best-selling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries in 1967 with one declaration at the center of everything they do: Jesus Is Lord. For 59 years, they have taught uncompromising biblical principles of faith, love, healing, prosperity, redemption, and righteousness to believers worldwide. KCM operates from a 33-acre campus in Fort Worth, Texas, and its family of organizations includes Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and VICTORY Channel.

Contact

Kenneth Copeland Ministries

media@kcm.org

817-307-0807

www.kcm.org

SOURCE: Kenneth Copeland Ministries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kenneth-copeland-ministries-rolls-out-faith-first-website-after-year-long-rebu-1173028