Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Green Development Investment Group Co., Ltd. ("CGDG") released its 2025 Social Responsibility Report, marking the fifth consecutive year the state-owned central enterprise has published its annual ESG disclosures. The report outlines CGDG's latest progress across green energy expansion, technological innovation, corporate governance, and social welfare initiatives, reflecting the Company's strategic transformation into a green industry investment group driven by emerging industries.

Structured under the theme of green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, the report is organized into three core pillars: "Laying a Solid Foundation," which covers corporate governance and strategic leadership; "Forging Ahead with Innovation," detailing industrial upgrading and R&D achievements; and "Benefiting People's Livelihoods," documenting rural revitalization and public welfare programs.

Governance and Reform Earn Top Ratings

Demonstrating its commitment to institutional excellence, CGDG received a Class A rating in the 2024 evaluation of state-owned enterprise governance reforms. This recognition underscores the Company's sustained focus on operational efficiency and robust risk management.

Green Industrial System Reaches Strategic Milestones

By the end of 2025, CGDG's operational new energy capacity totaled 21.43 million kilowatts. In green architecture, the Company secured 204 green building certifications and 47 healthy building certifications, alongside a portfolio of 40 green hotels. Its flagship The Beautiful China Resort attracted over 2.6 million visitors during the year, while its property services segment expanded to reach approximately 700,000 households. Elevating its presence in capital markets, CGDG also debuted its first commercial infrastructure REITs on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.





The Wenchang Qishui Bay Tourism and Resort Complex, a flagship "dual carbon" carbon-neutral demonstration project developed by CGDG.

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"These numbers reflect years of disciplined execution across our core business lines," said a company spokesperson. "From clean energy generation to green hospitality, every operating segment is strictly aligned with our mission to drive the low-carbon transition at scale."

R&D Expansion Targets Frontier Technologies

Accelerating its tech-driven transition, CGDG established seven technology holding companies and three joint R&D centers in 2025. The Company also spearheaded three national-level, first-of-their-kind major technical equipment projects in the energy sector. Current R&D priorities focus on energy storage, next-generation power grid integration, and artificial intelligence application. Management indicated that the Company has successfully achieved its strategic goal of transforming into a premier green industry group powered by emerging sectors.

Social Impact and Rural Revitalization Expand Reach

The report highlights CGDG's multi-dimensional approach to social responsibility and sustainable community development:

Muping Agrivoltaics: A 320 MW project seamlessly combining solar power generation with modern agriculture, pioneering the "power generation on panels, cultivation under panels" model.





An aerial view of CGDG's 320 MW Muping Agrivoltaics project in Shandong, pioneering the "power generation on panels, cultivation under panels" sustainable agriculture model.

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Xinjiang Tourism Boost: The Xinjiang Huamei Shengdi(the Beautiful China Resort) hotel clusters in Yining, Narati, and Korla officially commenced operations, alongside the comprehensive revitalization of The LOP NUR PEOPLE VILLAGE Scenic Area.





The revitalized Lop Nur People Village Scenic Area in Xinjiang, part of CGDG's cultural tourism expansion.

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Urban Renewal: Livelihood-focused urban upgrades advanced in Shanghai's core districts, complemented by Xiong 'an New Area's green smart housing program.

"Green Seedlings Warm Winter": The sixth annual edition of this signature public welfare initiative has now cumulatively supported more than 4,000 student field trips and educational visits since its inception.

"Social responsibility is not an add-on to our business-it is embedded in how we create long-term value," the spokesperson noted. "Whether through rural agrivoltaics, community housing, or educational outreach, our goal is to ensure that the dividends of green development benefit everyone."

About China Green Development Investment Group Co., Ltd.

China Green Development Investment Group Co., Ltd. (CGDG) is a major central enterprise under the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council of China. With a mission centered on green and low-carbon development, CGDG operates a diversified portfolio across new energy, green buildings, cultural tourism, property services, and strategic emerging industries. The Company is committed to building a world-class green industry investment group and actively contributing to China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

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Source: ZekarNews