Mesothelioma Veterans Center: U.S. Veterans with Mesothelioma See Increased VA Compensation in 2026, with Married Veterans Eligible for More Than $4,150 Monthly

Updated VA disability rates provide critical financial relief for veterans battling asbestos-related cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / As of June 2026, U.S. veterans diagnosed with mesothelioma are receiving increased disability compensation through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), reflecting updated cost-of-living adjustments and expanded awareness surrounding asbestos-related illnesses among former service members.

Married U.S. veterans with a spouse and no additional dependents are now eligible to receive $4,158.17 per month in tax-free compensation through VA benefits . Veterans with additional dependents may qualify for higher monthly payments.

The increase comes as thousands of U.S. veterans continue to face the long-term consequences of asbestos exposure during military service, particularly veterans of the U.S. Navy or who served in shipyards, where asbestos-containing materials were widely used for decades.

The only known cause of mesothelioma is exposure to asbestos. U.S. veterans can potentially qualify for maximum disability compensation by filing VA claims showing their mesothelioma diagnosis stems from military exposure.

Under the VA's disability rating schedule , veterans with service-connected mesothelioma qualify for a 100% disability rating, which is the highest rating available due to the aggressive and terminal nature of the disease.

Mesothelioma is one of the few conditions that qualify veterans for a 100% disability rating because of its severity and direct connection to occupational asbestos exposure.

"When veterans have mesothelioma, they're almost always going to get a 100% disability rating." said Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret), a spokesperson for the Mesothelioma Veterans Center. "Disability compensation can go a long way to helping cover expenses and other costs that come up."

Advocates say the updated compensation levels are especially important as treatment costs, caregiving expenses, and financial pressures continue to rise for families affected by mesothelioma.

The VA also offers additional support through programs such as Aid and Attendance (A&A), Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), and specialized health care benefits for qualifying veterans and their families.

Organizations such as the Mesothelioma Veterans Center are helping veterans better understand their legal and financial options, including VA disability claims, asbestos trust funds, and survivor benefits.

The organization provides educational resources specifically tailored to veterans who were exposed to asbestos during their military service and are now navigating a mesothelioma diagnosis.

With U.S. veterans accounting for a significant percentage of mesothelioma cases in the United States, awareness of available VA benefits has become increasingly important.

As federal benefits continue to evolve in 2026, advocates encourage veterans and surviving family members to review their eligibility and seek assistance as early as possible following a mesothelioma diagnosis.

Mesothelioma Veterans Center

Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret)

(855) 956-3619

jonathan@mesotheliomaveterans.org

1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Veterans Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/u.s.-veterans-with-mesothelioma-see-increased-va-compensation-in-2026-with-mar-1173060