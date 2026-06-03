Skyline Windows Appoints Doug Zacharias as Chief Commercial Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Commercial Leadership Experience Across Building Products, Façade, Glazing, and Fenestration Sectors

THE BRONX, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Skyline Windows is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Zacharias, LEED AP, CDT, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), further strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it continues to expand its position as a leading provider of high-performance window and façade systems across North America.

Doug joins Skyline with more than three decades of executive leadership experience across the building products, glazing, façade, and fenestration industries. Widely respected for his disciplined, customer-focused approach, he has led commercial organizations, driven strategic growth initiatives, strengthened customer partnerships, and developed high-performing teams.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Doug will oversee Skyline's commercial strategy and lead the company's sales, business development, customer engagement, and market growth initiatives. Prior to joining Skyline, Doug served as Chief Commercial Officer of NativeSeed Group and previously held senior commercial leadership roles with CMI, EFCO Corporation, CRH, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, and Viracon, where he led commercial organizations, supported major business integrations, and helped drive growth across some of the industry's most recognized brands.

"For more than a century, Skyline has built its reputation on craftsmanship and trust and Doug brings exactly the kind of commercial leadership we need to carry that legacy into our next chapter. As we scale toward our next phase of growth, his ability to build and lead high-performing sales organizations will be central to how we deepen relationships with our partners and win the projects that define our market. He understands what makes Skyline who we are, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome him as our Chief Commercial Officer," said Matt Kraus, CEO of Skyline Windows.

Throughout his career, Doug has been recognized for aligning commercial strategy with operational execution while building customer-centric organizations capable of delivering sustainable long-term value. His leadership experience spans architectural glazing systems, commercial façade solutions, engineered building products, and large-scale construction markets throughout North America.

Doug holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He has completed executive education programs through Harvard Business School and Hult Ashridge Executive Education and holds both LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP) and Construction Documents Technologist (CDT) certifications.

His appointment marks another step in Skyline's broader strategy of strengthening its executive leadership team and investing in the capabilities necessary to support continued growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

About Skyline Windows

Skyline Windows is a leading manufacturer of high-performance window and façade systems serving complex commercial, institutional, and architectural projects throughout North America. Known for its engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to quality, Skyline partners with architects, developers, contractors, and building owners to deliver innovative solutions for some of the industry's most demanding projects.

Contact:

Jessica Shiller

jashiller@skylinewindows.com

SOURCE: Skyline Windows

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/skyline-windows-appoints-doug-zacharias-as-chief-commercial-officer-1172995