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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 22:02 Uhr
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FP Newspapers, Inc.: FP Newspapers Inc. - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Corporation") announces that all resolutions presented to shareholders at the Corporation's annual general meeting held on June 3, 2026, were approved by the shareholders.

Election of Directors - Elected

The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:

Preference Shares - Results:

Robert Silver, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, and Darryl Levy were re-elected as directors of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as a preferred share holder.

Common Share - Results:

Name of Nominee

Outcome

Votes For

Votes

Against

Daniel Friedman

Approved

3,027,194

-

Stephen Dembroski

Approved

3,027,969

-

Deanna Traa

Approved

3,027,069

-

Tom Bryk

Approved

2,996,669

-

Note that all Directors of the Corporation become the Corporation's nominees as directors of FPCN General Partner Inc.

For further information please contact:
Dave Kreklewetz, CFO
FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
Phone: 204-771-1897

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: FP Newspapers, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fp-newspapers-inc.-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1173031

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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