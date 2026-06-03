Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Licenses Portfolio Of KSF Phosphor Technology Patents to Guangdong Mason Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mason LED To Apply Edison Innovations' PFS/KSF Phosphor Patents To Supply High-Performance LEDs to Preeminent Display Manufacturers

DALLAS, TX AND DONGGUAN, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Edison Innovations, a Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) (www.DominionHarbor.com) company, has licensed its portfolio of Potassium Fluorosilicate (PFS/KSF) phosphor technology patents to leading global LED industry supplier Guangdong Mason Technologies Co., Ltd. (Mason LED) (www.mason-led.com). The agreement was jointly announced by David Pridham, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Enterprises, and Liu Ping, Chairman of Mason LED.

Under a mutually agreed royalty-bearing arrangement, Mason LED will apply Edison Innovations' PFS/KSF patents toward the design and supply of industry-standard, high-performance LEDs to the company's client roster composed of the world's leading display manufacturers.

The Edison Innovations PFS/KSF phosphor technology patent portfolio represents the display industry's largest collection, as part of the 2,500 patent assets acquired by Dominion Harbor in 2025 from Dolby Laboratories, Inc., after their acquisition of GE Licensing. Following this acquisition, Edison Innovations has actively engaged with technology innovators across various high-growth sectors, including display technology, hybrid and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, batteries, wireless power, wireless networking, and healthcare.

"We are extremely excited to forge this important new association with Mason LED, recognized industry wide as an innovative leader in LED product development, production and supply. Our collaboration with Mason underscores the continuing prominence of KSF technology in the global LED industry," said Mr. Pridham.

"Edison Innovations has done a brilliant job aggregating the critical patents necessary to remain on top of the LED market, becoming a true one-stop resource for our own LED development. We look forward to a long and successful association with Edison as our company strives to deliver the highest possible quality and broadest possible range of LED display solutions to our global customers," said Chairman Liu Ping.

The licensed patent portfolio includes the following US Patent Nos.: 7497973, 11098246, 7648649,10615316, 7358542, 9512357, 7847309, 10131835, 7453195, 9938457, 9455381, 9929319, 9184353, 10249801, 8981639, 10424697, 8829781, 8436369, 8362685, 8592232, 8237348, 8742449, 9680067, 8916898, 9698314, 9018669, 10230022, 9741907

For more information about the KSF patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Guangdong Mason Technologies Co., Ltd.:

Guangdong Mason Technologies Co., Ltd., established in 2010, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Mason Technology Co., Ltd. The company has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, a National-Level Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative "Little Giant" Enterprise, a Guangdong Provincial Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative SME, and a Dongguan Multiplication Plan Enterprise. It serves as an integrated LED packaging and solutions provider, with capabilities spanning R&D, design, manufacturing, and supply for the global display industry.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

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SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-licenses-portfolio-of-ksf-phosphor-technology-1173131