North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") announces today that Tayfun Eldem has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company and that Todd Romaine has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors following the previously announced resignation of Mr Walter Berukoff.

These appointments reflect the Company's ongoing commitment to strong corporate governance as Lion One continues to advance and mature as a gold producer. The additions further enhance the independence, breadth of experience, and technical and strategic expertise of the Board while supporting effective oversight of the Company's growth initiatives, operational performance, risk management, and long-term value creation objectives. Both Mr. Eldem and Mr. Romaine have extensive experience in the global mining industry and have demonstrated strong leadership in corporate governance, stakeholder engagement, and responsible resource development. The Company welcomes Mr. Eldem to the Board of Directors and Mr. Romaine as Chairman of the Board.

Tayfun Eldem, P. Eng.

Mr. Eldem is an accomplished mining executive with over 35 years of operations and project development experience. Mr. Eldem's previous roles include Chief Operating Officer at Baffinland Iron Mines (BIM), President and CEO at Alderon Iron Ore Corp., and Managing Director and Associate at Hatch Ltd.. His prior experience also includes 20 years at Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) in various senior roles including Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Expansion Projects & Engineering, and General Manager of Processing Operations. Mr. Eldem's results and people focused leadership has helped BIM and IOC operations achieve world class safety and environmental performance while delivering record production in all unit operations across the value-chain. Mr. Eldem has also served as a corporate director on several public and private boards including Lion One Metals where he was a director from July 2025 until January 2026.

A graduate of Dalhousie University, Mr. Eldem is a professional engineer and has completed the Operations Management Program at the University of Western Ontario's Richard Ivey School of Business and the Strategic Leadership Program at London Business School.

Todd Romaine, MCIP

Todd Romaine is a seasoned executive with extensive experience driving sustainable business outcomes, government and investor relations, and political risk strategies across the mining and natural resource sectors. This includes holding numerous executive leadership positions in major and junior ASX, TSX and NYSE publicly traded oil & gas and mining companies with operations in North America, Africa, South America and Europe. This has included Enbridge Pipelines Inc., Nevsun Resources, Danakali Limited, and Galiano Gold. He has worked in the gold, copper, zinc, potash and lithium sectors. He serves as a board of director with EAU Lithium which is active in the Altiplano region of Bolivia.



Todd received his tertiary education in Canada, U.S., Madagascar, and in the U.K. at the University of Cambridge.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Todd Romaine, Chairman

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility or the adequacy or accuracy of this release

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Lion One Metals Limited