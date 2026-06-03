Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Tanya van Biesen, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaFi, as well as VersaFi honourees, joined Louise Waterhouse, Managing Director, Business Management and Strategic Initiatives, CDS, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the inaugural VersaFi Luminaries Gala held on June 18th. The recipients will be honoured with the VersaFi Luminaries Awards to recognize and celebrate leaders, champions and change agents advocating for talent at every career stage.





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VersaFi is a national, non-profit organization focused on elevating women in the finance sector to advance prosperity for all. Founded in 1995 as Women in Capital Markets (WCM), the organization rebranded in 2024 as VersaFi.

VersaFi connects and equips women, and the allies and organizations who champion them, through programs, partnerships, and community, that transform individual success into industry-wide impact.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300035

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange