Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the first quarter 2026 ("1Q26") of $3.8 million, or $1.44 per share compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $1.34 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("4Q25"), and net income of $3.7 million, or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2025 ("1Q25").

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Organic Loan Growth - Gross loans increased in 1Q26 by $29.1 million, or 4.4% when compared to the end of 4Q25 and increased $46.8 million, or 7.3% when compared to the end of 1Q25. Diversification in both commercial and residential real estate lending has supported continued organic loan growth.

Continued Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased $4.5 million, or less than 1% when compared to the end of 4Q25 and increased $33.9 million, or 4.1% when compared to the end of 1Q25. Seasonal deposit outflows were more than offset by new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing deposit relationships.

Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.98% for 1Q26, when compared to 3.90% for 4Q25 and 3.73% for 1Q25. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets including loans and investment securities.

Stable and Robust Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The ROAA for 1Q26 was 1.58%, compared to 1.44% for 4Q25 and 1.62% for 1Q25. The Bank's ROAA continues to be in the top 10% of local and regional peers. The higher ROAA in 1Q25 was impacted by a one-time gain on sale of excess land adjacent to an existing bank branch.

Credit Quality Remains Strong - Nonperforming loans and charge-offs remain well below peer levels at both the local and regional level. The Bank's disciplined credit practices have provided strong asset quality while continuing to support organic loan growth.

Capital Allocation and Stockholder Value - Continued to provide a tax-efficient return of capital to stockholders by repurchasing and retiring 25,982 shares of common stock in 1Q26. Quarterly cash dividends have also been utilized to provide a return of capital to stockholders and increased 5.6% in 1Q26 as compared to 1Q25.

Chief Executive Officer and President M. Dean Lewis commented, "The first quarter of 2026 reflected strong financial performance, consistent organic growth, and disciplined balance sheet management. Our lending and credit teams generated robust loan growth, complemented by continued expansion of our core deposit base by our retail deposit team. Strong financial performance was achieved alongside continued investment in both the customer and employee experience. In the first quarter of 2026, we launched a digital platform that allows customers to open consumer deposit accounts online. We also invested in technology to strengthen fraud detection and prevention, enhancing our ability to protect customers as threats continue to increase and evolve. Operational efficiency continues to be a priority, and we are utilizing technology to modernize processes and improve customer service."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.8 million for 1Q26, as compared to $3.6 million for 4Q25 and $3.7 million for 1Q25. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter

Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2025 Change Change Results of Operations









Net interest income $ 9,172,477 $ 8,136,502 $ 9,399,072 12.7 % (2.4 )% Provision for credit losses - 399,000 200,000 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Noninterest income 557,347 1,908,390 895,916 (70.8 ) (37.8 ) Noninterest expense 4,752,504 4,736,681 5,444,112 0.3 (12.7 ) Income before income taxes 4,977,320 4,909,211 4,650,876 1.4 7.0 Income tax expense 1,139,000 1,185,000 1,014,339 (3.9 ) 12.3 Net income $ 3,838,320 $ 3,724,211 $ 3,636,537 3.1 % 5.5 %

Yield on earning assets 5.12 % 4.92 % 5.04 % 20 bp 8 bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.72 1.81 1.76 (9 ) (4 ) Net interest margin 3.98 3.73 3.90 25 8 Return on average assets 1.58 1.62 1.44 (4 ) 14 Return on average equity 11.99 12.96 11.19 (97 ) 80 Efficiency ratio 47.34 % 43.83 % 52.88 % 350 bp (554 )bp

Net interest income decreased $227 thousand, or 2.4% in 1Q26, as compared to 4Q25, due to decreases in interest income on deposits with other banks and investment securities of $411 thousand and $186 thousand, respectively, partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $256 thousand, and a lower interest expense on deposits of $115 thousand. The lower interest income on deposits with other banks and investment securities were the direct result of lower average balances in 1Q26, primarily due to loan growth funding and decreases in seasonal deposits. The average balance of loans in 1Q26 increased $30.4 million and total loan yields improved 1 bp, when compared to 4Q25. The decrease in deposit interest expense was primarily due to a lower average balance in total deposits of $21.9 million. Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 12.7% in 1Q26, as compared to 1Q25, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $40.5 million coupled with a higher average yield of 21 bps. In addition, the average yield on investment securities improved by 53 bps.

Provision expense for credit losses decreased $200 thousand in 1Q26 when compared to 4Q25 and $399 thousand when compared to 1Q25, due to significant changes within the Company's CECL model during the quarter. The primary change was the result of a quantitative recalibration to the model which was implemented by the Company's third-party vendor. The Company enhanced its qualitative framework in 1Q26 by adding a qualitative factor related to non-owner occupied commercial and residential real estate, as well as loans secured by secondary residences. Overall, credit quality metrics remained steady with an improvement in loans past due 90 days or more to 0.04% of total loans in 1Q26 compared to 0.05% and 0.08% for 4Q25 and 1Q25.

Noninterest income decreased in 1Q26 by $339 thousand, or 37.8%, as compared to 4Q25, and $1.4 million, or 70.8%, as compared to 1Q25. The decrease in 1Q26 when compared to 4Q25, was due to the sale of investment securities at a loss which resulted in $20.5 million in proceeds which were reinvested in both loans and higher yielding securities. This type of sale is commonly known as a "swap loss trade" in which securities are sold at a loss and reinvested into higher yielding investments. The earn back period on this sale is forecasted to be less than one year. The decrease in noninterest income in 1Q26 when compared to 1Q25, was the result of a one-time sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025 which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million, partially offset by a realized loss of $761 thousand on the sale of certain investment securities.

Noninterest expense decreased by $692 thousand, or 12.7% in 1Q26, as compared to 4Q25, and primarily reflected year-end tax planning for charitable contributions, acceleration of certain professional services, and adjustments to incentive compensation accruals. Noninterest expense in 1Q26 remained relatively unchanged as compared to 1Q25.

Quarterly per share data, dividend payout ratio, and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter

Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2025 Change Change Per Share Data









Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.44 $ 1.36 $ 1.34 6.1 % 7.5 % Dividends paid per common share 0.38 0.36 0.37 5.6 2.7 Market value at period end 57.50 47.01 54.50 22.3 5.5 Book value per common share at period end 48.93 43.94 48.17 11.4 1.6 Book value per common share excluding OCI 50.95 46.79 49.91 8.9 2.1

Dividend payout ratio 26.36 % 26.36 % 27.59 % 1 bp (123 )bp

Number of shares repurchased 25,892 3,741 51,429 592.1 % (49.7 )% Repurchase amount $ 1,347,507 $ 183,309 $ 2,687,781 635.1 (49.9 ) Average repurchase price $ 52.04 $ 49.00 $ 52.26 6.2 % (0.4 )%

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of March 31, 2026.

The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.



For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter

Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2025 Change Change Financial Condition









Assets $ 994,487,122 $ 948,831,131 $ 987,276,254 4.8 % 0.7 % Cash and unencumbered debt securities 236,829,989 242,304,088 254,566,885 (2.3 ) (7.0 ) Loans 690,500,563 643,683,222 661,363,200 7.3 4.4 Deposits 858,603,408 824,748,066 854,033,027 4.1 0.5 Interest-bearing deposits 631,341,705 588,940,579 619,431,016 7.2 1.9 Stockholders' equity $ 129,033,855 $ 119,613,303 $ 128,278,344 7.9 % 0.6 %

Common stock outstanding 2,637,055 2,721,995 2,662,947 (84,940 ) (25,892 ) Stockholders' equity / assets 12.97 % 12.61 % 12.99 % 37 bp (2 )bp

Average assets $ 984,499,030 $ 933,476,103 $ 1,004,876,979 5.5 % (2.0 )% Average loans 678,054,672 637,506,706 647,700,164 6.4 4.7 Average deposits 849,116,489 812,946,602 871,016,409 4.4 (2.5 ) Average stockholders' equity $ 129,777,843 $ 116,522,796 $ 128,943,993 11.4 0.6

Average stockholders' equity / assets 13.05 % 12.28 % 13.06 % 77 bp (1 )bp Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 13.65 % 13.64 % 13.23 % 0 bp 42 bp

The Company's deposits increased by $4.6 million, or less than 1% when compared to the 4Q25. The Company usually experiences seasonal deposit outflow during the first quarter due to the off-season of the local tourism based economy. The ability to grow deposits in the first quarter is a positive trend and reflects core deposit gathering initiatives to reduce dependency on seasonal deposits. The Company's deposits increased by $33.9 million, or 4.1% when compared to 1Q25. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 1Q26, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $197.8 million, which represents 23.0% of total deposits, as compared to $206.0 million or 24.1% as of 4Q25 and $198.2 million or 24.0% of total deposits as of 1Q25. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $157.0 million as of 1Q26, as compared to $153.6 million and $130.1 million as of 4Q25 and 1Q25, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 1Q26 and equaled 27.6% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.



For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter

Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2025 Change Change Liquidity









Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits 27.58 % 29.38 % 29.81 % (180 )bp (222 )bp Debt securities pledged/total debt securities 10.47 11.23 11.45 (76 ) (99 ) Loans / deposits 80.42 78.05 77.44 238 298 Average loans / average deposits 79.85 78.42 74.36 143 549 Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 26.47 28.59 27.47 (212 ) (100 ) Non-maturity deposits / total deposits 56.21 55.33 55.52 88 69 Time deposits / total deposits 17.32 % 16.08 % 17.01 % 125 bp 31 bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank can borrow up to $274.9 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial and residential real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during 1Q26 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $29.1 million, or 4.4%, since December 31, 2025. Loan growth of $46.8 million, or 7.3%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan growth and the repricing of existing loans at current market rates contributed to an increase in the yield on loans from 5.53% in 1Q25 to 5.74% in 1Q26. Loan yields increased modestly by 1 bp in 1Q26 as compared to 4Q25.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of 1Q26. Loans past due 90 days or more have decreased and were 0.04% of total loans as of 1Q26, as compared to 0.05% for 4Q25 and 0.08% for 1Q25. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.



For the Three Months Ended Prior Year Prior Quarter

Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2025 Change Change Asset Quality Data









Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.76 % 9 bp (0 )bp Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0 ) 0 Loans past due 90 days or more / total loans 0.04 0.08 0.05 (4 ) (1 ) Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.17 0.16 0.16 1 1 Accruing troubled loan modifications ("TLMs") / total loans 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.32 % 3 bp (6 )bp

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited)

March 31 December 31, March 31

2026 2025 2025 ASSETS





Cash and due from banks $ 5,452,127 $ 5,740,137 $ 5,853,106 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 59,397,109 61,119,244 63,983,546 Cash and cash equivalents 64,849,236 66,859,381 69,836,652

Investment securities available for sale (at fair value) 178,881,414 198,822,246 169,242,941 Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) 13,205,368 13,166,812 25,036,162 Equity securities, at fair value 552,133 552,133 748,833 Restricted securities 711,500 675,800 675,000

Loans held for investment 690,500,563 661,363,200 643,683,222 Less: allowance for credit losses (5,189,215 ) (4,998,223 ) (4,290,182 ) Loans, net 685,311,348 656,364,977 639,393,040

Accrued interest receivable 2,685,063 3,183,246 2,596,332 Prepaid expenses 1,032,316 744,624 593,106 Premises and equipment, net 16,319,727 16,485,407 12,819,144 Computer software, net 134,030 144,000 124,393 Deferred income taxes, net 1,513,177 1,294,479 2,122,779 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 28,724,446 28,499,211 22,401,461 Other assets 567,364 483,938 3,241,288 Total assets $ 994,487,122 $ 987,276,254 $ 948,831,131

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 227,261,703 $ 234,602,011 $ 235,807,487 Interest-bearing deposits 631,341,705 619,431,016 588,940,579 Total deposits 858,603,408 854,033,027 824,748,066

Accrued interest payable 727,162 675,335 693,571 Accrued expenses 1,686,915 1,492,517 887,847 Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits 1,605,979 1,552,531 1,397,495 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 554,247 767,247 563,247 Other liabilities 2,275,556 477,253 927,602 Total liabilities 865,453,267 858,997,910 829,217,828

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 2,637,055 2,662,947 2,721,995 Additional paid in capital 952,957 2,288,047 728,112 Retained earnings 130,773,454 127,947,058 123,915,843 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax (5,329,611 ) (4,619,708 ) (7,752,647 ) Total stockholders' equity 129,033,855 128,278,344 119,613,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 994,487,122 $ 987,276,254 $ 948,831,131

Period-end common shares outstanding 2,637,055 2,662,947 2,721,995 Book value per common share $ 48.93 $ 48.17 43.94

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31,

2026 2025 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME







Interest and fees on loans $ 9,602,418 $ 8,698,313 $ 9,602,418 $ 8,698,313 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 777,935 632,111 777,935 632,111 Mortgage-backed debt securities 901,141 744,466 901,141 744,466 State and municipal debt securities 71,524 96,925 71,524 96,925 Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 449,384 549,901 449,384 549,901 Total interest income 11,802,402 10,721,716 11,802,402 10,721,716

INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,629,925 2,585,214 2,629,925 2,585,214 Total interest expense 2,629,925 2,585,214 2,629,925 2,585,214

NET INTEREST INCOME 9,172,477 8,136,502 9,172,477 8,136,502 Provision for credit losses - 399,000 - 399,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,172,477 7,737,502 9,172,477 7,737,502

NONINTEREST INCOME Debit card interchange fees, net 215,686 167,566 215,686 167,566 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 207,581 180,818 207,581 180,818 Merchant payment processing, net 56,030 63,709 56,030 63,709 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 44,414 42,580 44,414 42,580 Income from bank owned life insurance annuities 226,592 164,007 226,592 164,007 Dividends 12,433 10,999 12,433 10,999 Loss on disposition of investment securities (309,608 ) (760,933 ) (309,608 ) (760,933 ) Gain on disposition of fixed assets 650 1,929,954 650 1,929,954 Other noninterest income 103,569 109,690 103,569 109,690 Total noninterest income 557,347 1,908,390 557,347 1,908,390

NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 2,245,426 1,919,681 2,245,426 1,919,681 Employee benefits 673,910 640,880 673,910 640,880 Occupancy expense 322,332 305,391 322,332 305,391 Furniture and equipment expense 216,767 202,465 216,767 202,465 Data processing 513,476 484,002 513,476 484,002 Marketing 45,784 103,998 45,784 103,998 Directors' fees 95,700 93,300 95,700 93,300 Telecommunication services 63,921 68,156 63,921 68,156 FDIC insurance premium expense 108,958 102,866 108,958 102,866 Professional fees 68,482 138,465 68,482 138,465 Other noninterest expenses 397,748 677,477 397,748 677,477 Total noninterest expense 4,752,504 4,736,681 4,752,504 4,736,681

Income before income taxes 4,977,320 4,909,211 4,977,320 4,909,211 Income tax expense 1,139,000 1,185,000 1,139,000 1,185,000

NET INCOME $ 3,838,320 $ 3,724,211 $ 3,838,320 $ 3,724,211



Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.44 $ 1.36 $ 1.44 $ 1.36

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact:

Philip O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-first-quarter-2026-financia-1172988