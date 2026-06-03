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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 22:50 Uhr
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Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the first quarter 2026 ("1Q26") of $3.8 million, or $1.44 per share compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $1.34 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("4Q25"), and net income of $3.7 million, or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2025 ("1Q25").

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Organic Loan Growth - Gross loans increased in 1Q26 by $29.1 million, or 4.4% when compared to the end of 4Q25 and increased $46.8 million, or 7.3% when compared to the end of 1Q25. Diversification in both commercial and residential real estate lending has supported continued organic loan growth.

  • Continued Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased $4.5 million, or less than 1% when compared to the end of 4Q25 and increased $33.9 million, or 4.1% when compared to the end of 1Q25. Seasonal deposit outflows were more than offset by new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing deposit relationships.

  • Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.98% for 1Q26, when compared to 3.90% for 4Q25 and 3.73% for 1Q25. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets including loans and investment securities.

  • Stable and Robust Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The ROAA for 1Q26 was 1.58%, compared to 1.44% for 4Q25 and 1.62% for 1Q25. The Bank's ROAA continues to be in the top 10% of local and regional peers. The higher ROAA in 1Q25 was impacted by a one-time gain on sale of excess land adjacent to an existing bank branch.

  • Credit Quality Remains Strong - Nonperforming loans and charge-offs remain well below peer levels at both the local and regional level. The Bank's disciplined credit practices have provided strong asset quality while continuing to support organic loan growth.

  • Capital Allocation and Stockholder Value - Continued to provide a tax-efficient return of capital to stockholders by repurchasing and retiring 25,982 shares of common stock in 1Q26. Quarterly cash dividends have also been utilized to provide a return of capital to stockholders and increased 5.6% in 1Q26 as compared to 1Q25.

Chief Executive Officer and President M. Dean Lewis commented, "The first quarter of 2026 reflected strong financial performance, consistent organic growth, and disciplined balance sheet management. Our lending and credit teams generated robust loan growth, complemented by continued expansion of our core deposit base by our retail deposit team. Strong financial performance was achieved alongside continued investment in both the customer and employee experience. In the first quarter of 2026, we launched a digital platform that allows customers to open consumer deposit accounts online. We also invested in technology to strengthen fraud detection and prevention, enhancing our ability to protect customers as threats continue to increase and evolve. Operational efficiency continues to be a priority, and we are utilizing technology to modernize processes and improve customer service."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.8 million for 1Q26, as compared to $3.6 million for 4Q25 and $3.7 million for 1Q25. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year

Prior Quarter


Mar. 31, 2026

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2025

Change

Change

Results of Operations






Net interest income

$

9,172,477

$

8,136,502

$

9,399,072

12.7

%

(2.4

)%

Provision for credit losses

-

399,000

200,000

(100.0

)

(100.0

)

Noninterest income

557,347

1,908,390

895,916

(70.8

)

(37.8

)

Noninterest expense

4,752,504

4,736,681

5,444,112

0.3

(12.7

)

Income before income taxes

4,977,320

4,909,211

4,650,876

1.4

7.0

Income tax expense

1,139,000

1,185,000

1,014,339

(3.9

)

12.3

Net income

$

3,838,320

$

3,724,211

$

3,636,537

3.1

%

5.5

%


Yield on earning assets

5.12

%

4.92

%

5.04

%

20

bp

8

bp

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.72

1.81

1.76

(9

)

(4

)

Net interest margin

3.98

3.73

3.90

25

8

Return on average assets

1.58

1.62

1.44

(4

)

14

Return on average equity

11.99

12.96

11.19

(97

)

80

Efficiency ratio

47.34

%

43.83

%

52.88

%

350

bp

(554

)bp

Net interest income decreased $227 thousand, or 2.4% in 1Q26, as compared to 4Q25, due to decreases in interest income on deposits with other banks and investment securities of $411 thousand and $186 thousand, respectively, partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $256 thousand, and a lower interest expense on deposits of $115 thousand. The lower interest income on deposits with other banks and investment securities were the direct result of lower average balances in 1Q26, primarily due to loan growth funding and decreases in seasonal deposits. The average balance of loans in 1Q26 increased $30.4 million and total loan yields improved 1 bp, when compared to 4Q25. The decrease in deposit interest expense was primarily due to a lower average balance in total deposits of $21.9 million. Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 12.7% in 1Q26, as compared to 1Q25, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $40.5 million coupled with a higher average yield of 21 bps. In addition, the average yield on investment securities improved by 53 bps.

Provision expense for credit losses decreased $200 thousand in 1Q26 when compared to 4Q25 and $399 thousand when compared to 1Q25, due to significant changes within the Company's CECL model during the quarter. The primary change was the result of a quantitative recalibration to the model which was implemented by the Company's third-party vendor. The Company enhanced its qualitative framework in 1Q26 by adding a qualitative factor related to non-owner occupied commercial and residential real estate, as well as loans secured by secondary residences. Overall, credit quality metrics remained steady with an improvement in loans past due 90 days or more to 0.04% of total loans in 1Q26 compared to 0.05% and 0.08% for 4Q25 and 1Q25.

Noninterest income decreased in 1Q26 by $339 thousand, or 37.8%, as compared to 4Q25, and $1.4 million, or 70.8%, as compared to 1Q25. The decrease in 1Q26 when compared to 4Q25, was due to the sale of investment securities at a loss which resulted in $20.5 million in proceeds which were reinvested in both loans and higher yielding securities. This type of sale is commonly known as a "swap loss trade" in which securities are sold at a loss and reinvested into higher yielding investments. The earn back period on this sale is forecasted to be less than one year. The decrease in noninterest income in 1Q26 when compared to 1Q25, was the result of a one-time sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025 which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million, partially offset by a realized loss of $761 thousand on the sale of certain investment securities.

Noninterest expense decreased by $692 thousand, or 12.7% in 1Q26, as compared to 4Q25, and primarily reflected year-end tax planning for charitable contributions, acceleration of certain professional services, and adjustments to incentive compensation accruals. Noninterest expense in 1Q26 remained relatively unchanged as compared to 1Q25.

Quarterly per share data, dividend payout ratio, and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year

Prior Quarter


Mar. 31, 2026

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2025

Change

Change

Per Share Data






Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

1.44

$

1.36

$

1.34

6.1

%

7.5

%

Dividends paid per common share

0.38

0.36

0.37

5.6

2.7

Market value at period end

57.50

47.01

54.50

22.3

5.5

Book value per common share at period end

48.93

43.94

48.17

11.4

1.6

Book value per common share excluding OCI

50.95

46.79

49.91

8.9

2.1


Dividend payout ratio

26.36

%

26.36

%

27.59

%

1

bp

(123

)bp


Number of shares repurchased

25,892

3,741

51,429

592.1

%

(49.7

)%

Repurchase amount

$

1,347,507

$

183,309

$

2,687,781

635.1

(49.9

)

Average repurchase price

$

52.04

$

49.00

$

52.26

6.2

%

(0.4

)%

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of March 31, 2026.

The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.


For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year

Prior Quarter


Mar. 31, 2026

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2025

Change

Change

Financial Condition






Assets

$

994,487,122

$

948,831,131

$

987,276,254

4.8

%

0.7

%

Cash and unencumbered debt securities

236,829,989

242,304,088

254,566,885

(2.3

)

(7.0

)

Loans

690,500,563

643,683,222

661,363,200

7.3

4.4

Deposits

858,603,408

824,748,066

854,033,027

4.1

0.5

Interest-bearing deposits

631,341,705

588,940,579

619,431,016

7.2

1.9

Stockholders' equity

$

129,033,855

$

119,613,303

$

128,278,344

7.9

%

0.6

%


Common stock outstanding

2,637,055

2,721,995

2,662,947

(84,940

)

(25,892

)

Stockholders' equity / assets

12.97

%

12.61

%

12.99

%

37

bp

(2

)bp


Average assets

$

984,499,030

$

933,476,103

$

1,004,876,979

5.5

%

(2.0

)%

Average loans

678,054,672

637,506,706

647,700,164

6.4

4.7

Average deposits

849,116,489

812,946,602

871,016,409

4.4

(2.5

)

Average stockholders' equity

$

129,777,843

$

116,522,796

$

128,943,993

11.4

0.6


Average stockholders' equity / assets

13.05

%

12.28

%

13.06

%

77

bp

(1

)bp

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)

13.65

%

13.64

%

13.23

%

0

bp

42

bp

The Company's deposits increased by $4.6 million, or less than 1% when compared to the 4Q25. The Company usually experiences seasonal deposit outflow during the first quarter due to the off-season of the local tourism based economy. The ability to grow deposits in the first quarter is a positive trend and reflects core deposit gathering initiatives to reduce dependency on seasonal deposits. The Company's deposits increased by $33.9 million, or 4.1% when compared to 1Q25. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 1Q26, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $197.8 million, which represents 23.0% of total deposits, as compared to $206.0 million or 24.1% as of 4Q25 and $198.2 million or 24.0% of total deposits as of 1Q25. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $157.0 million as of 1Q26, as compared to $153.6 million and $130.1 million as of 4Q25 and 1Q25, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 1Q26 and equaled 27.6% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.


For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year

Prior Quarter


Mar. 31, 2026

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2025

Change

Change

Liquidity






Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits

27.58

%

29.38

%

29.81

%

(180

)bp

(222

)bp

Debt securities pledged/total debt securities

10.47

11.23

11.45

(76

)

(99

)

Loans / deposits

80.42

78.05

77.44

238

298

Average loans / average deposits

79.85

78.42

74.36

143

549

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits

26.47

28.59

27.47

(212

)

(100

)

Non-maturity deposits / total deposits

56.21

55.33

55.52

88

69

Time deposits / total deposits

17.32

%

16.08

%

17.01

%

125

bp

31

bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank can borrow up to $274.9 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial and residential real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during 1Q26 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $29.1 million, or 4.4%, since December 31, 2025. Loan growth of $46.8 million, or 7.3%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan growth and the repricing of existing loans at current market rates contributed to an increase in the yield on loans from 5.53% in 1Q25 to 5.74% in 1Q26. Loan yields increased modestly by 1 bp in 1Q26 as compared to 4Q25.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of 1Q26. Loans past due 90 days or more have decreased and were 0.04% of total loans as of 1Q26, as compared to 0.05% for 4Q25 and 0.08% for 1Q25. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.


For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year

Prior Quarter


Mar. 31, 2026

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2025

Change

Change

Asset Quality Data






Allowance for credit losses / total loans

0.75

%

0.67

%

0.76

%

9

bp

(0

)bp

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.00

0.00

0.00

(0

)

0

Loans past due 90 days or more / total loans

0.04

0.08

0.05

(4

)

(1

)

Non-accrual loans / total loans

0.17

0.16

0.16

1

1

Accruing troubled loan modifications ("TLMs") / total loans

0.26

%

0.23

%

0.32

%

3

bp

(6

)bp

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


March 31

December 31,

March 31


2026

2025

2025

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$

5,452,127

$

5,740,137

$

5,853,106

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

59,397,109

61,119,244

63,983,546

Cash and cash equivalents

64,849,236

66,859,381

69,836,652


Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

178,881,414

198,822,246

169,242,941

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)

13,205,368

13,166,812

25,036,162

Equity securities, at fair value

552,133

552,133

748,833

Restricted securities

711,500

675,800

675,000


Loans held for investment

690,500,563

661,363,200

643,683,222

Less: allowance for credit losses

(5,189,215

)

(4,998,223

)

(4,290,182

)

Loans, net

685,311,348

656,364,977

639,393,040


Accrued interest receivable

2,685,063

3,183,246

2,596,332

Prepaid expenses

1,032,316

744,624

593,106

Premises and equipment, net

16,319,727

16,485,407

12,819,144

Computer software, net

134,030

144,000

124,393

Deferred income taxes, net

1,513,177

1,294,479

2,122,779

Bank owned life insurance and annuities

28,724,446

28,499,211

22,401,461

Other assets

567,364

483,938

3,241,288

Total assets

$

994,487,122

$

987,276,254

$

948,831,131


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

227,261,703

$

234,602,011

$

235,807,487

Interest-bearing deposits

631,341,705

619,431,016

588,940,579

Total deposits

858,603,408

854,033,027

824,748,066


Accrued interest payable

727,162

675,335

693,571

Accrued expenses

1,686,915

1,492,517

887,847

Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits

1,605,979

1,552,531

1,397,495

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

554,247

767,247

563,247

Other liabilities

2,275,556

477,253

927,602

Total liabilities

865,453,267

858,997,910

829,217,828


COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000

2,637,055

2,662,947

2,721,995

Additional paid in capital

952,957

2,288,047

728,112

Retained earnings

130,773,454

127,947,058

123,915,843

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax

(5,329,611

)

(4,619,708

)

(7,752,647

)

Total stockholders' equity

129,033,855

128,278,344

119,613,303

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

994,487,122

$

987,276,254

$

948,831,131


Period-end common shares outstanding

2,637,055

2,662,947

2,721,995

Book value per common share

$

48.93

$

48.17

43.94

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025

INTEREST INCOME





Interest and fees on loans

$

9,602,418

$

8,698,313

$

9,602,418

$

8,698,313

Interest on investment securities:

U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities

777,935

632,111

777,935

632,111

Mortgage-backed debt securities

901,141

744,466

901,141

744,466

State and municipal debt securities

71,524

96,925

71,524

96,925

Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

449,384

549,901

449,384

549,901

Total interest income

11,802,402

10,721,716

11,802,402

10,721,716


INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

2,629,925

2,585,214

2,629,925

2,585,214

Total interest expense

2,629,925

2,585,214

2,629,925

2,585,214


NET INTEREST INCOME

9,172,477

8,136,502

9,172,477

8,136,502

Provision for credit losses

-

399,000

-

399,000


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR CREDIT LOSSES

9,172,477

7,737,502

9,172,477

7,737,502


NONINTEREST INCOME

Debit card interchange fees, net

215,686

167,566

215,686

167,566

Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net

207,581

180,818

207,581

180,818

Merchant payment processing, net

56,030

63,709

56,030

63,709

Service charges on deposit accounts, net

44,414

42,580

44,414

42,580

Income from bank owned life insurance annuities

226,592

164,007

226,592

164,007

Dividends

12,433

10,999

12,433

10,999

Loss on disposition of investment securities

(309,608

)

(760,933

)

(309,608

)

(760,933

)

Gain on disposition of fixed assets

650

1,929,954

650

1,929,954

Other noninterest income

103,569

109,690

103,569

109,690

Total noninterest income

557,347

1,908,390

557,347

1,908,390


NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and wages

2,245,426

1,919,681

2,245,426

1,919,681

Employee benefits

673,910

640,880

673,910

640,880

Occupancy expense

322,332

305,391

322,332

305,391

Furniture and equipment expense

216,767

202,465

216,767

202,465

Data processing

513,476

484,002

513,476

484,002

Marketing

45,784

103,998

45,784

103,998

Directors' fees

95,700

93,300

95,700

93,300

Telecommunication services

63,921

68,156

63,921

68,156

FDIC insurance premium expense

108,958

102,866

108,958

102,866

Professional fees

68,482

138,465

68,482

138,465

Other noninterest expenses

397,748

677,477

397,748

677,477

Total noninterest expense

4,752,504

4,736,681

4,752,504

4,736,681


Income before income taxes

4,977,320

4,909,211

4,977,320

4,909,211

Income tax expense

1,139,000

1,185,000

1,139,000

1,185,000


NET INCOME

$

3,838,320

$

3,724,211

$

3,838,320

$

3,724,211



Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

1.44

$

1.36

$

1.44

$

1.36

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact:

Philip O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-first-quarter-2026-financia-1172988

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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