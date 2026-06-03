Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the first quarter 2026 ("1Q26") of $3.8 million, or $1.44 per share compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $1.34 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("4Q25"), and net income of $3.7 million, or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2025 ("1Q25").
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
Organic Loan Growth - Gross loans increased in 1Q26 by $29.1 million, or 4.4% when compared to the end of 4Q25 and increased $46.8 million, or 7.3% when compared to the end of 1Q25. Diversification in both commercial and residential real estate lending has supported continued organic loan growth.
Continued Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased $4.5 million, or less than 1% when compared to the end of 4Q25 and increased $33.9 million, or 4.1% when compared to the end of 1Q25. Seasonal deposit outflows were more than offset by new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing deposit relationships.
Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.98% for 1Q26, when compared to 3.90% for 4Q25 and 3.73% for 1Q25. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets including loans and investment securities.
Stable and Robust Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The ROAA for 1Q26 was 1.58%, compared to 1.44% for 4Q25 and 1.62% for 1Q25. The Bank's ROAA continues to be in the top 10% of local and regional peers. The higher ROAA in 1Q25 was impacted by a one-time gain on sale of excess land adjacent to an existing bank branch.
Credit Quality Remains Strong - Nonperforming loans and charge-offs remain well below peer levels at both the local and regional level. The Bank's disciplined credit practices have provided strong asset quality while continuing to support organic loan growth.
Capital Allocation and Stockholder Value - Continued to provide a tax-efficient return of capital to stockholders by repurchasing and retiring 25,982 shares of common stock in 1Q26. Quarterly cash dividends have also been utilized to provide a return of capital to stockholders and increased 5.6% in 1Q26 as compared to 1Q25.
Chief Executive Officer and President M. Dean Lewis commented, "The first quarter of 2026 reflected strong financial performance, consistent organic growth, and disciplined balance sheet management. Our lending and credit teams generated robust loan growth, complemented by continued expansion of our core deposit base by our retail deposit team. Strong financial performance was achieved alongside continued investment in both the customer and employee experience. In the first quarter of 2026, we launched a digital platform that allows customers to open consumer deposit accounts online. We also invested in technology to strengthen fraud detection and prevention, enhancing our ability to protect customers as threats continue to increase and evolve. Operational efficiency continues to be a priority, and we are utilizing technology to modernize processes and improve customer service."
Quarterly Results of Operations
Quarterly net income was $3.8 million for 1Q26, as compared to $3.6 million for 4Q25 and $3.7 million for 1Q25. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Mar. 31, 2026
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2025
Change
Change
Results of Operations
Net interest income
$
9,172,477
$
8,136,502
$
9,399,072
12.7
%
(2.4
)%
Provision for credit losses
-
399,000
200,000
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
Noninterest income
557,347
1,908,390
895,916
(70.8
)
(37.8
)
Noninterest expense
4,752,504
4,736,681
5,444,112
0.3
(12.7
)
Income before income taxes
4,977,320
4,909,211
4,650,876
1.4
7.0
Income tax expense
1,139,000
1,185,000
1,014,339
(3.9
)
12.3
Net income
$
3,838,320
$
3,724,211
$
3,636,537
3.1
%
5.5
%
Yield on earning assets
5.12
%
4.92
%
5.04
%
20
bp
8
bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.72
1.81
1.76
(9
)
(4
)
Net interest margin
3.98
3.73
3.90
25
8
Return on average assets
1.58
1.62
1.44
(4
)
14
Return on average equity
11.99
12.96
11.19
(97
)
80
Efficiency ratio
47.34
%
43.83
%
52.88
%
350
bp
(554
)bp
Net interest income decreased $227 thousand, or 2.4% in 1Q26, as compared to 4Q25, due to decreases in interest income on deposits with other banks and investment securities of $411 thousand and $186 thousand, respectively, partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $256 thousand, and a lower interest expense on deposits of $115 thousand. The lower interest income on deposits with other banks and investment securities were the direct result of lower average balances in 1Q26, primarily due to loan growth funding and decreases in seasonal deposits. The average balance of loans in 1Q26 increased $30.4 million and total loan yields improved 1 bp, when compared to 4Q25. The decrease in deposit interest expense was primarily due to a lower average balance in total deposits of $21.9 million. Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 12.7% in 1Q26, as compared to 1Q25, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $40.5 million coupled with a higher average yield of 21 bps. In addition, the average yield on investment securities improved by 53 bps.
Provision expense for credit losses decreased $200 thousand in 1Q26 when compared to 4Q25 and $399 thousand when compared to 1Q25, due to significant changes within the Company's CECL model during the quarter. The primary change was the result of a quantitative recalibration to the model which was implemented by the Company's third-party vendor. The Company enhanced its qualitative framework in 1Q26 by adding a qualitative factor related to non-owner occupied commercial and residential real estate, as well as loans secured by secondary residences. Overall, credit quality metrics remained steady with an improvement in loans past due 90 days or more to 0.04% of total loans in 1Q26 compared to 0.05% and 0.08% for 4Q25 and 1Q25.
Noninterest income decreased in 1Q26 by $339 thousand, or 37.8%, as compared to 4Q25, and $1.4 million, or 70.8%, as compared to 1Q25. The decrease in 1Q26 when compared to 4Q25, was due to the sale of investment securities at a loss which resulted in $20.5 million in proceeds which were reinvested in both loans and higher yielding securities. This type of sale is commonly known as a "swap loss trade" in which securities are sold at a loss and reinvested into higher yielding investments. The earn back period on this sale is forecasted to be less than one year. The decrease in noninterest income in 1Q26 when compared to 1Q25, was the result of a one-time sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025 which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million, partially offset by a realized loss of $761 thousand on the sale of certain investment securities.
Noninterest expense decreased by $692 thousand, or 12.7% in 1Q26, as compared to 4Q25, and primarily reflected year-end tax planning for charitable contributions, acceleration of certain professional services, and adjustments to incentive compensation accruals. Noninterest expense in 1Q26 remained relatively unchanged as compared to 1Q25.
Quarterly per share data, dividend payout ratio, and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Mar. 31, 2026
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2025
Change
Change
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.44
$
1.36
$
1.34
6.1
%
7.5
%
Dividends paid per common share
0.38
0.36
0.37
5.6
2.7
Market value at period end
57.50
47.01
54.50
22.3
5.5
Book value per common share at period end
48.93
43.94
48.17
11.4
1.6
Book value per common share excluding OCI
50.95
46.79
49.91
8.9
2.1
Dividend payout ratio
26.36
%
26.36
%
27.59
%
1
bp
(123
)bp
Number of shares repurchased
25,892
3,741
51,429
592.1
%
(49.7
)%
Repurchase amount
$
1,347,507
$
183,309
$
2,687,781
635.1
(49.9
)
Average repurchase price
$
52.04
$
49.00
$
52.26
6.2
%
(0.4
)%
Financial Condition
Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of March 31, 2026.
The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Mar. 31, 2026
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2025
Change
Change
Financial Condition
Assets
$
994,487,122
$
948,831,131
$
987,276,254
4.8
%
0.7
%
Cash and unencumbered debt securities
236,829,989
242,304,088
254,566,885
(2.3
)
(7.0
)
Loans
690,500,563
643,683,222
661,363,200
7.3
4.4
Deposits
858,603,408
824,748,066
854,033,027
4.1
0.5
Interest-bearing deposits
631,341,705
588,940,579
619,431,016
7.2
1.9
Stockholders' equity
$
129,033,855
$
119,613,303
$
128,278,344
7.9
%
0.6
%
Common stock outstanding
2,637,055
2,721,995
2,662,947
(84,940
)
(25,892
)
Stockholders' equity / assets
12.97
%
12.61
%
12.99
%
37
bp
(2
)bp
Average assets
$
984,499,030
$
933,476,103
$
1,004,876,979
5.5
%
(2.0
)%
Average loans
678,054,672
637,506,706
647,700,164
6.4
4.7
Average deposits
849,116,489
812,946,602
871,016,409
4.4
(2.5
)
Average stockholders' equity
$
129,777,843
$
116,522,796
$
128,943,993
11.4
0.6
Average stockholders' equity / assets
13.05
%
12.28
%
13.06
%
77
bp
(1
)bp
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
13.65
%
13.64
%
13.23
%
0
bp
42
bp
The Company's deposits increased by $4.6 million, or less than 1% when compared to the 4Q25. The Company usually experiences seasonal deposit outflow during the first quarter due to the off-season of the local tourism based economy. The ability to grow deposits in the first quarter is a positive trend and reflects core deposit gathering initiatives to reduce dependency on seasonal deposits. The Company's deposits increased by $33.9 million, or 4.1% when compared to 1Q25. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 1Q26, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $197.8 million, which represents 23.0% of total deposits, as compared to $206.0 million or 24.1% as of 4Q25 and $198.2 million or 24.0% of total deposits as of 1Q25. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $157.0 million as of 1Q26, as compared to $153.6 million and $130.1 million as of 4Q25 and 1Q25, respectively.
On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 1Q26 and equaled 27.6% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Mar. 31, 2026
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2025
Change
Change
Liquidity
Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits
27.58
%
29.38
%
29.81
%
(180
)bp
(222
)bp
Debt securities pledged/total debt securities
10.47
11.23
11.45
(76
)
(99
)
Loans / deposits
80.42
78.05
77.44
238
298
Average loans / average deposits
79.85
78.42
74.36
143
549
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
26.47
28.59
27.47
(212
)
(100
)
Non-maturity deposits / total deposits
56.21
55.33
55.52
88
69
Time deposits / total deposits
17.32
%
16.08
%
17.01
%
125
bp
31
bp
Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank can borrow up to $274.9 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.
Loans and Asset Quality
Funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial and residential real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during 1Q26 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $29.1 million, or 4.4%, since December 31, 2025. Loan growth of $46.8 million, or 7.3%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan growth and the repricing of existing loans at current market rates contributed to an increase in the yield on loans from 5.53% in 1Q25 to 5.74% in 1Q26. Loan yields increased modestly by 1 bp in 1Q26 as compared to 4Q25.
Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of 1Q26. Loans past due 90 days or more have decreased and were 0.04% of total loans as of 1Q26, as compared to 0.05% for 4Q25 and 0.08% for 1Q25. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Mar. 31, 2026
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2025
Change
Change
Asset Quality Data
Allowance for credit losses / total loans
0.75
%
0.67
%
0.76
%
9
bp
(0
)bp
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.00
0.00
0.00
(0
)
0
Loans past due 90 days or more / total loans
0.04
0.08
0.05
(4
)
(1
)
Non-accrual loans / total loans
0.17
0.16
0.16
1
1
Accruing troubled loan modifications ("TLMs") / total loans
0.26
%
0.23
%
0.32
%
3
bp
(6
)bp
Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
March 31
December 31,
March 31
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
5,452,127
$
5,740,137
$
5,853,106
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
59,397,109
61,119,244
63,983,546
Cash and cash equivalents
64,849,236
66,859,381
69,836,652
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
178,881,414
198,822,246
169,242,941
Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)
13,205,368
13,166,812
25,036,162
Equity securities, at fair value
552,133
552,133
748,833
Restricted securities
711,500
675,800
675,000
Loans held for investment
690,500,563
661,363,200
643,683,222
Less: allowance for credit losses
(5,189,215
)
(4,998,223
)
(4,290,182
)
Loans, net
685,311,348
656,364,977
639,393,040
Accrued interest receivable
2,685,063
3,183,246
2,596,332
Prepaid expenses
1,032,316
744,624
593,106
Premises and equipment, net
16,319,727
16,485,407
12,819,144
Computer software, net
134,030
144,000
124,393
Deferred income taxes, net
1,513,177
1,294,479
2,122,779
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
28,724,446
28,499,211
22,401,461
Other assets
567,364
483,938
3,241,288
Total assets
$
994,487,122
$
987,276,254
$
948,831,131
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
227,261,703
$
234,602,011
$
235,807,487
Interest-bearing deposits
631,341,705
619,431,016
588,940,579
Total deposits
858,603,408
854,033,027
824,748,066
Accrued interest payable
727,162
675,335
693,571
Accrued expenses
1,686,915
1,492,517
887,847
Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits
1,605,979
1,552,531
1,397,495
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
554,247
767,247
563,247
Other liabilities
2,275,556
477,253
927,602
Total liabilities
865,453,267
858,997,910
829,217,828
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000
2,637,055
2,662,947
2,721,995
Additional paid in capital
952,957
2,288,047
728,112
Retained earnings
130,773,454
127,947,058
123,915,843
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax
(5,329,611
)
(4,619,708
)
(7,752,647
)
Total stockholders' equity
129,033,855
128,278,344
119,613,303
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
994,487,122
$
987,276,254
$
948,831,131
Period-end common shares outstanding
2,637,055
2,662,947
2,721,995
Book value per common share
$
48.93
$
48.17
43.94
Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,602,418
$
8,698,313
$
9,602,418
$
8,698,313
Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
777,935
632,111
777,935
632,111
Mortgage-backed debt securities
901,141
744,466
901,141
744,466
State and municipal debt securities
71,524
96,925
71,524
96,925
Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
449,384
549,901
449,384
549,901
Total interest income
11,802,402
10,721,716
11,802,402
10,721,716
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
2,629,925
2,585,214
2,629,925
2,585,214
Total interest expense
2,629,925
2,585,214
2,629,925
2,585,214
NET INTEREST INCOME
9,172,477
8,136,502
9,172,477
8,136,502
Provision for credit losses
-
399,000
-
399,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
9,172,477
7,737,502
9,172,477
7,737,502
NONINTEREST INCOME
Debit card interchange fees, net
215,686
167,566
215,686
167,566
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net
207,581
180,818
207,581
180,818
Merchant payment processing, net
56,030
63,709
56,030
63,709
Service charges on deposit accounts, net
44,414
42,580
44,414
42,580
Income from bank owned life insurance annuities
226,592
164,007
226,592
164,007
Dividends
12,433
10,999
12,433
10,999
Loss on disposition of investment securities
(309,608
)
(760,933
)
(309,608
)
(760,933
)
Gain on disposition of fixed assets
650
1,929,954
650
1,929,954
Other noninterest income
103,569
109,690
103,569
109,690
Total noninterest income
557,347
1,908,390
557,347
1,908,390
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
2,245,426
1,919,681
2,245,426
1,919,681
Employee benefits
673,910
640,880
673,910
640,880
Occupancy expense
322,332
305,391
322,332
305,391
Furniture and equipment expense
216,767
202,465
216,767
202,465
Data processing
513,476
484,002
513,476
484,002
Marketing
45,784
103,998
45,784
103,998
Directors' fees
95,700
93,300
95,700
93,300
Telecommunication services
63,921
68,156
63,921
68,156
FDIC insurance premium expense
108,958
102,866
108,958
102,866
Professional fees
68,482
138,465
68,482
138,465
Other noninterest expenses
397,748
677,477
397,748
677,477
Total noninterest expense
4,752,504
4,736,681
4,752,504
4,736,681
Income before income taxes
4,977,320
4,909,211
4,977,320
4,909,211
Income tax expense
1,139,000
1,185,000
1,139,000
1,185,000
NET INCOME
$
3,838,320
$
3,724,211
$
3,838,320
$
3,724,211
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.44
$
1.36
$
1.44
$
1.36
About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.
Contact:
Philip O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com
SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-first-quarter-2026-financia-1172988