Foothills Group and ShopView Featured in BDC Success Story Highlighting AI-Driven Growth and Operational Transformation

Canadian heavy-duty repair operator went from a $1 million loss to a $2.7 million profit after deploying ShopView, fueling growth to a multi-location business with 100+ employees

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Foothills Group and ShopView have been featured in a new Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) success story showcasing how technology and AI helped transform a backyard truck repair operation into a multi-location business generating more than $20 million in annual revenue.

The article highlights the entrepreneurial journey of Fabian Bonjean, who started Foothills Group in a triple garage behind his Calgary home in 2017 before later founding ShopView after experiencing the operational challenges of scaling a modern heavy-duty repair business. What began as a one-person operation has since grown into a major heavy-duty repair organization with more than 100 employees, while ShopView has grown into North America's fastest-growing heavy-duty shop management platform.

As the business scaled, operational complexity increased significantly. Despite strong demand and growing revenue, the company faced major profitability challenges caused by inefficient systems and operational bottlenecks.

"We did about $20 million in revenue in a year - yet we lost about a million dollars," said Bonjean. "The issue wasn't our people or demand. It was our systems."

After cycling through multiple shop management software platforms that failed to meet the realities of running a heavy-duty repair business, the Foothills Group leadership team made the decision to build its own solution and bring it to market.

That decision led to the launch of ShopView in 2023, a shop management platform purpose-built for the heavy-duty repair industry.

Following the implementation of ShopView internally, Foothills Group reported a dramatic operational turnaround, moving from a $1 million loss to a $2.7 million profit the following year.

"The change was dramatic," said Bonjean. "With the right technology, it became significantly easier to implement processes and manage the business at scale."

Today, ShopView has become one of the fastest-growing heavy-duty shop management platforms in North America, with approximately 75 new shops onboarding every month and thousands of users now operating on the platform across Canada and the United States. As repair shops increasingly move away from outdated legacy systems, ShopView has become the leading next-generation platform in the heavy-duty repair industry.

The platform includes integrated AI capabilities through ShopCoach AI , allowing technicians and service teams to generate detailed work orders in seconds, streamline workflows, and gain operational insights directly from business data.

"Shops are no longer willing to accept outdated software that slows their teams down," said Bonjean. "The industry is changing quickly. The future belongs to platforms that are fast, simple, AI-powered, and built by real operators who understand how shops actually work. That shift is happening right now, and ShopView is leading it."

The BDC article also highlights the role of mentorship, leadership development, and strategic support programs in helping the company scale sustainably.

"BDC played an important role in helping strengthen our leadership and operational structure as we grew," said Bonjean. "The mentorship and outside perspective were extremely valuable during key growth stages."

While ShopView serves customers across both Canada and the United States, the majority of its growth has come from the U.S. market, which now represents approximately 80% of the company's customer base. With team members across North America and continued expansion throughout the U.S. heavy-duty repair industry, ShopView has become the fastest-growing platform in the space.

For more information, visit www.shopview.com .

About Foothills Group

Foothills Group is a heavy-duty repair and service organization specializing in truck and equipment repair operations across Western Canada. Founded in 2017, the company has grown from a backyard operation into a multi-location organization serving commercial fleets and heavy equipment customers.

About ShopView

ShopView is a heavy-duty shop management platform designed specifically for truck and equipment repair businesses. Built by industry operators, ShopView helps repair shops improve efficiency, visibility, profitability, and operational scalability through modern software and integrated AI tools.

Media Contact:

Cody McCarthy

Email: cody@shopview.com

Website: https://www.shopview.com/

SOURCE: ShopView

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foothills-group-and-shopview-featured-in-bdc-success-story-highli-1172049