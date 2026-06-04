Blackwood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Cooper University Health Care, the leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, today announced plans for a new multispecialty outpatient campus in Gloucester Township, a transformative $300 million investment that will expand access to advanced specialty care services for residents across the region.

The nearly 184,000-square-foot, five-story Gloucester Township Campus will be built on 39 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to Route 42 near the Gloucester Premium Outlets. The state-of-the-art outpatient facility will be larger than Cooper's Moorestown facility, making it the health system's largest ambulatory campus. It is designed to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care in a modern and convenient setting while bringing more than 400 new health care jobs to the region.

"This new campus represents Cooper's continued commitment to investing in the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said George E. Norcross, III, chairman of the Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees. "As South Jersey continues to grow, so does the need for greater access to high-quality specialty care close to home. This project will transform health care access in the region while creating hundreds of jobs and generating long-term economic growth for Gloucester Township and surrounding communities."

"Cooper University Health Care's investment in Gloucester Township is a powerful vote of confidence in New Jersey's future," said Governor Sherrill. "This new campus will expand access to high-quality health care, create hundreds of good-paying jobs, and strengthen the region's economy for years to come. As New Jersey continues to grow, investments like this ensure families have access to excellent health care close to home while driving opportunity and innovation throughout our communities."

The Gloucester Township Campus will expand access to Cooper's nationally recognized specialty services and provide patients with advanced outpatient care in a more convenient and cost-effective setting.

"This new campus is part of Cooper's commitment to delivering exceptional care in a lower cost setting that is closer to where patients live," said Kevin O'Dowd, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care. "By expanding the number of outpatient facilities, we are improving access to patient care, enhancing convenience for patients and families, and strengthening the delivery of health care throughout southern New Jersey."

Project design is expected to begin in mid-2026 and continue through mid-2027, with state and local approvals anticipated between late 2026 and fall 2027. Construction is projected to begin in mid-2027 and conclude by the end of 2028, with the first patients expected to be welcomed in spring 2029.

The facility is planned to include:

Advanced specialty exam suites for cardiology, neurology, oncology, OB-GYN, orthopaedics, urology, pulmonary, pain management, and additional specialties.

An MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper suite featuring radiation oncology and infusion services.

A next-generation radiology suite equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging technology.

A dedicated procedural suite for digestive health.

A modern ambulatory surgery center designed for seamless outpatient care.

"This campus reflects the future of health care - integrated, accessible, patient-focused, and technologically advanced," said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care. "We are creating an environment where patients can receive highly specialized care, diagnostic services, procedures, and cancer treatment in one coordinated location designed around their needs."

Cooper's investment in Gloucester Township reflects the health system's broader growth across South Jersey. Construction continues on Phase 1 of Cooper's more than $3 billion expansion in Camden, further strengthening its role as the region's leading academic health system. Beyond Camden, Cooper continues to expand access to advanced specialty care through major outpatient campuses in Voorhees, Moorestown, and Cherry Hill, while also investing in infrastructure, programs, and services at Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional in Cape May Court House to strengthen care access across Cape May County.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill joins Cooper leaders to unveil plans for the Gloucester County expansion project, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening health care access across South Jersey.

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A rendering of the proposed $300 M project

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New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, George E. Norcross III, and Assemblyman Paul Moriarty gather during the announcement of Cooper's Gloucester County expansion project, highlighting the collaboration and vision driving continued investment in the region's health care infrastructure.



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About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system affiliated with Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Cooper, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, has revenues of more than $3 billion and an A+ credit rating from both S&P and Fitch Ratings.

Cooper has nearly 14,000 team members, including more than 2,200 nurses, more than 1,200 employed physicians representing 95 specialties and subspecialties, and more than 700 advanced practice providers.

Cooper operates MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper as well as three hospitals - its 663-bed flagship Cooper University Hospital in Camden, its 229-bed Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional in Cape May Court House, and Children's Regional Hospital in Camden.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden is the only Level 1 trauma center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. The hospital has been recognized as a top-performing regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals annual survey for six years.

More than 2.54 million patients visit Cooper's facilities annually. Cooper's ambulatory network encompasses three outpatient surgery centers, seven urgent care centers, a wound care center, and more than 130 physician, physical therapy, and radiology offices extending from the Delaware River to the New Jersey shore.

Cooper was named one of America's Best Large Employers for 2026 by Forbes, ranking among the top 200 in the nation. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

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Source: Cooper University Health Care