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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 02:02 Uhr
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Weed, Inc. Honors Marilyn Monroe's 100th Birthday!!!

Announces Concept Development for Limited-Edition Marilyn Monroe Commemorative BUDZCoin Token to celebrate the Iconic Star's 100th Birthday Celebration

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / WEED, INC. (OTCQB:BUDZ), a global cannabis and hemp bioresearch company focused on genetics, heritage strains, and cultural branding initiatives, today announced the conceptual development of a limited-edition Marilyn Monroe commemorative BUDZ collectible coin in honor of the entertainment legend's 100th birthday celebration.

In the past, Glenn E. Martin & Nicole Breen were world leaders in Marilyn Monroe phonecards on an international level including Signapore Marilyn, Germany Marilyn with WEED Hong Kong Marilyn Monroe done in association with Hong Kong Telecom. These rare phonecards can still be found on the open marketplace as a timeless memorabilia.

The initiative carries a unique historical connection through Nicole Breen, Director of WEED, INC., who purchased Marilyn Monroe's personal pots and pans during the historic 1999 Christie's Auction House sale of Monroe's personal belongings. The Christie's event became one of the most celebrated Hollywood memorabilia auctions in history, drawing international attention from collectors and fans worldwide. Marilyn's cookware sold at this auction to Mrs. Breen is still cited as one of the most famous celebrity cookware sales ever valued today at over $500,000 by some collectors. Mrs. Breen was featured in special editions of major magazines including People Magazine & Womens World after the famous Christies Auctionhouse in 1999.

The proposed collectible crypto coin project is intended to celebrate timeless Americana, Hollywood legacy, and cultural history while connecting iconic nostalgia with modern collectible branding opportunities adding celebrities & world events to further develop WEEDs stablecoin treasury project.

"Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most recognizable cultural icons in the world," comments Nicole Breen. "Owning a personal piece of her history purchased directly through Christie's creates an authentic emotional connection to her legacy. As Marilyn's 100th birthday comes, we believe commemorating her impact through a limited-edition BUDZ collectible concept could resonate with collectors, pop culture enthusiasts, and investors alike."

The Company stated that the Marilyn Monroe commemorative concept remains in the planning and evaluation stage, including potential licensing, design concepts, commemorative packaging, and limited collector releases including signed Limited Edition Phonecards by The Famous George Barris a personal friend and photographer on Marilyn.

WEED, INC. believes celebrity legacy collectibles, entertainment nostalgia, and limited-edition branded products continue to represent growing segments of consumer and collector interest markets globally. The Company also noted that the initiative aligns with its broader strategy of developing culturally recognizable intellectual property opportunities alongside its cannabis genetics, hemp bioresearch, and legacy strain preservation programs.

About WEED, INC. (OTCQB:BUDZ)

WEED, INC. is a global cannabis and hemp bioresearch company focused on genetics, cultivation innovation, legacy strain preservation, and strategic brand development opportunities within emerging markets. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company continues to explore unique opportunities that connect culture, history, and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential product development, licensing opportunities, collectible initiatives, branding strategies, and future business plans. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:
WEED, INC. (OTCQB:BUDZ)
Investor Relations
Glenn@weedincusa.com

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/weed-inc.-honors-marilyn-monroes-100th-birthday-1173068

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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