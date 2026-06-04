Amplify Capital Group Advises Canton Car Wash on Sale to El Car Wash

Acquisition marks El Car Wash's entry into the Mid-Atlantic and highlights continued strategic consolidation across the car wash sector

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Amplify Capital Group is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Canton Car Wash in its sale to El Car Wash, one of the nation's leading express car wash platforms.

Canton Car Wash is the leading car wash brand in the Baltimore metropolitan area, with six operating locations and a significant development pipeline. The transaction provides El Car Wash with immediate scale in the Mid-Atlantic region and supports the company's continued multi-region market densification strategy. Following the acquisition, El Car Wash now operates more than 100 locations across select markets and continues to expand through both strategic acquisitions and ground-up development.

"Canton's founders have built one of the highest-quality platforms in our industry, one that is defined by an elevated customer experience, premium locations, and a strong people-centric culture," said Geoff Karas, CEO and Co-Founder of El Car Wash. "We are incredibly excited to partner with the Canton team and leverage their existing foundation into a larger strategy throughout Baltimore and into adjacent markets. The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. are some of the most densely populated and underserved car wash geographies, and the Canton acquisition combined with our development pipeline will enable us to serve these communities through a dense network of locations with the same industry-leading customer experience that over half a million El Car Wash members enjoy today."

Canton Car Wash was founded and operated by Tom DeBacco, Chris Rivera, and John Cefalone, who built the business into one of the most respected car wash platforms in the Baltimore market over nearly two decades.

"After nearly two decades of building and operating a successful business, aligning with a best-in-class operator felt like the right next chapter for the business, for our team, and for our customers," said Tom, Chris, and John, Co-Founders of Canton Car Wash. "El Car Wash stood out immediately for its operational track record, commitment to the customer experience, and the culture it has built. We are thrilled to remain on board to help El Car Wash expand, and the combined experience of both teams will be unmatched. Most importantly, our entire team is coming along with us, with expanded benefits and greater opportunities ahead. That is what makes this the right outcome for everyone."

Amplify Capital Group led a comprehensive sell-side advisory process for Canton Car Wash, including transaction preparation, buyer outreach, negotiation support, due diligence coordination, and process management through closing.

"Working with Amplify was something we did not expect to be such a valuable part of the process," said Canton's founders. "Most owners assume the advisor's job is finding the right buyer, and while that matters, it turned out to be a fraction of what Amplify brought to the table. Their ability to prepare, negotiate, and shepherd the entire transaction is something one truly cannot appreciate until they are in these shoes."

The founders added, "From the outset, Chris Jenks and the Amplify team demonstrated a deep commitment to understanding our business and presenting it in the best possible light, producing a highly professional Confidential Information Memorandum that resonated with the right buyers. Chris' expertise was absolutely instrumental in guiding us through every stage of deal negotiation, and his collaborative work with our legal team ensured the final documentation reflected our interests. We are grateful for his expertise, diligence, and steady hand throughout this process."

Geoff Karas also noted Amplify's role in supporting a successful transaction.

"Amplify Capital Group provided strategic advisory expertise and deep sector knowledge throughout the transaction process," said Karas. "We appreciated Chris Jenks and his team's professionalism, responsiveness, and collaborative approach in helping bring this acquisition to a successful close."

Chris Jenks, Partner and CEO of Amplify Capital Group, said the transaction reflects the continued demand for high-quality car wash platforms in attractive growth markets.

"Tom, Chris, and John built an exceptional business defined by operational excellence, premium locations, a strong team culture, and a deep commitment to the customer experience," said Jenks. "It was an honor to represent Canton Car Wash in a transaction that recognizes the quality of the platform they created and positions the business for continued growth with El Car Wash. This transaction also reinforces the continued appetite among scaled operators and institutional capital for differentiated car wash platforms with density, development opportunity, and durable local market leadership."

Wolfson Partners LLC served as an advisor to El Car Wash.

About Amplify Capital Group

Amplify Capital Group is a boutique M&A advisory firm specializing in sell-side advisory services for founder-owned and privately held businesses, with deep sector expertise in the car wash industry. Amplify combines investment banking execution with real-world operating insight to help business owners prepare for, navigate, and maximize value in strategic transactions.

For more information, visit https://amplifycapgroup.com.

Contact:

Phone: 480.581.1000

Email: Ladnani@Amplifycapgroup.com

SOURCE: Amplify Capital Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/amplify-capital-group-advises-canton-car-wash-on-sale-to-el-car-wash-1171564