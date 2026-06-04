INNIO Group ("INNIO"), a leading global distributed energy solutions provider, today announces the pricing of its upsized initial public offering (the "IPO") of 90,000,000 common shares at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. The 90,000,000 share offering represents a 15,000,000 share upsize to the originally proposed 75,000,000 share offering. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the sole selling shareholder. INNIO is not offering any common shares in the proposed offering and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed sale of the shares.

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INNIO Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "INIO" on June 4, 2026. The offering is expected to close on June 5, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the selling shareholder granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 13,500,000 common shares from the selling shareholder at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order) are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Credit Agricole CIB, Erste Group, UniCredit, Academy Securities and Drexel Hamilton are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 3, 2026. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the IPO. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause INNIO's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, INNIO assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. The company delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has a global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates-driven by AI, electrification, and grid constraints-INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast-start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide and is committed to moving energy forward

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Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Stefan Schmidt

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com

Alexander Becker

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.becker@innio.com