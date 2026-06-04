

EQS Newswire / 04/06/2026 / 11:06 UTC+8

Hong Kong - June 03, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Southeast Asia is becoming a new engine of global economic growth, with Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam acting as the most dazzling "vibrant troika" among them. To help global enterprises seize the dividends of the Southeast Asian market, renowned media service provider SeaPRwire ( https://seaprwire.com ) announced today that it has successfully and deeply tapped the local mainstream media ecosystems of Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, building a PR green channel reaching hundreds of millions of consumers in Southeast Asia directly for overseas enterprises. Indonesia's demographic dividend, Thailand's consumer vitality, and Vietnam's rise in manufacturing and technology have made these three countries must-contend spots for all industries going overseas. However, the Southeast Asian region features diverse languages, scattered media forms, and vastly different religious and cultural backgrounds across countries, posing enormous challenges to the PR communication of foreign brands. SeaPRwire's localized expansion this time is precisely to solve this pain point. In Indonesia, SeaPRwire has strengthened cooperation with mainstream Indonesian-language portals in Jakarta and high-traffic social media matrices; in Thailand, the platform seamlessly interfaced with core Thai-language financial and fashion lifestyle media in Bangkok; and in Vietnam, it focused its layout on technology, venture capital, and digital media highly relied upon by the younger generation in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Through this refined localized media sinking, SeaPRwire ensures that enterprise information can be accurately and losslessly delivered to the most consumable local groups. "To explore the Southeast Asian market, 'groundedness' is the primary factor," stated SeaPRwire's Southeast Asia marketing director. "We are not just translating English drafts into local languages; we are penetrating deep into the media ecosystem capillaries of Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. We hope to use news storytelling that best fits local contexts to help enterprises establish a warm and trusted local brand image." About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is Asia's leading AI-driven earned media management platform, purpose-built to empower PR and communications professionals. Through its flagship Branding-Insight Program, the platform connects clients to over 80,000 journalists and an influencer matrix reaching 300 million followers. Leveraging advanced AI, SeaPRwire helps users identify media targets, personalize pitches, and measure PR impact across key APAC markets, including Japan, China, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Media Contact Company: SeaPRwire Contact: Media Relations Team Email: cs@seaprwire.com Website: https://seaprwire.com 04/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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