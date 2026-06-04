TOKYO, June 4, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - The Nippon Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, officially opened the Island States Ocean Summit on June 3, 2026 at Hotel New Otani Tokyo. His Majesty the Emperor attended the Opening Ceremony and delivered remarks. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also attended the Opening Ceremony and delivered an address, underscoring the Government of Japan's strong support for the Summit and its outcomes. Approximately 300 participants, including heads of state, ministers, senior officials, and experts from 35 countries across the Pacific, Caribbean, and Indian Ocean regions, are taking part in the Summit.Building on discussions held throughout the two-day Summit, The Nippon Foundation will announce a new action plan to strengthen support for island states on the evening of June 4.Remarks by His Majesty the EmperorAt the Opening Ceremony, His Majesty the Emperor delivered remarks. The full text of His Majesty's remarks is attached as Annex 1.Opening Ceremony HighlightsRepresenting the host organization, Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation, delivered the opening address.Mr. Sasakawa stated:"Today, island states face serious threats, including sea-level rise and extreme weather events caused by climate change. These challenges can no longer be solved by any one country or institution alone. Through this Summit, we must bring together our wisdom and determination to inspire global solidarity and action."He reaffirmed the Foundation's commitment to further strengthening its support for island states through the outcomes of the Summit.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway emphasized the importance of Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management, stating:"At the same time, the ocean is not only a victim of climate change. It is a solution, continuing to offer opportunities that can bring benefits to nature and people in island states. Sustainable ocean planning and management can create frameworks for attracting investment in green ocean industries."He highlighted the importance of strengthening climate resilience in island states while advancing sustainable ocean economies through science-based ocean management.Speaking on behalf of island states and serving as Summit Co-Chair, H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau and Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), stated:"The ocean is not a backdrop to our lives. It is our economy. Our food security. Our culture. Our very sovereignty. And it is changing faster than our communities can adapt. As AOSIS Chair, I speak for nations that together contribute less than one percent of global emissions, yet we face the most severe impacts of global warming. International climate and ocean governance is not delivering for the most vulnerable. We need action that matches the urgency."Keynote Addresses and Group PhotoFollowing the Opening Ceremony, keynote addresses were delivered in the presence of His Majesty the Emperor and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.H.E. Mr Peter Thomson, United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean, and Mr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, stressed that there can be no healthy planet without a healthy ocean and highlighted the importance of island states advancing Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM).The Summit will continue on June 4, focusing on practical measures and support mechanisms that enable island states to achieve both conservation and sustainable use of their ocean resources.A Co-Chairs' Summary will be released on the evening of June 4. Building on that Summary, the Nippon Foundation will announce a new ten-year action plan to strengthen support for island states.About the Island States Ocean SummitIsland States, especially Small Island Developing States (SIDS), are widely recognized as being among the states most affected by the impacts of climate change and face an urgent need to strengthen their resilience in response to unprecedented environmental changes.The Island States Ocean Summit is the first international summit dedicated specifically to oceans and island states and aims to explore pathways that support the long-term resilience and self-reliance of SIDS. In collaboration with leaders from government, academia, industry, and the ocean community, the Summit promotes the development of new action plans that support the conservation of marine environments while enabling the sustainable use of ocean resources.The Summit discussions are co-chaired by H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau and Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), Mr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, and Mr. Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation.The outcomes of the Summit will contribute to future international discussions on biodiversity, climate change, and ocean governance, including COP17 of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), COP31 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the BBNJ process, and the 2027 Ocean Decade Conference through the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.About Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM)Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM) is a comprehensive, strategic and future-oriented framework designed to guide decision-making about the overall sustainable use and conservation of a nation's entire ocean resources. It is a whole-of-society, whole-ofgovernment approach that serves as a unifying umbrella framework for ocean-related governance at all scales.By developing integrated plans for fisheries, tourism, renewable energy, and other oceanbased industries, SOPM helps countries strengthen climate resilience while ensuring the longterm sustainability of marine ecosystems and coastal communities.The Island States Ocean Summit supports island states in accelerating the adoption and implementation of SOPM and strengthening their capacity to balance ocean conservation, sustainable economic development, and climate resilience.About The Nippon Foundation https://www.nippon-foundation.or.jp/Together, for pain and hope. Together, for the future. Established in 1962, The Nippon Foundation is Japan's largest philanthropic foundation. The Foundation supports a broad range of initiatives including humanitarian assistance, disability inclusion, child welfare, disaster response, and ocean conservation.Media ContactIsland States Ocean Summit Press Desk (within Kyodo PR)Email: isos-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpAnnex 1: Remarks by His Majesty the EmperorYour Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of the Kingdom of Norway,Prime Minister Takaichi,Your Excellencies,Dr. Yohei Sasakawa,Distinguished Guests and Participants,It gives me great pleasure to be here today to attend the opening of the Island States Ocean Summit together with all of you.Japan, as an island nation, has from ancient times reaped the rich blessings of the ocean. As we witness rising sea levels due to global warming and a series of disasters caused by extreme weather around the world, I am deeply reminded of the importance of maintaining the delicate balance on Earth through the grand water cycle, where water is brought in from the sea and returns to the sea.I myself have for many years been interested in water issues, including safe drinking water, sanitation, water transport, climate change and water-related natural disasters, which are deeply intertwined with national and global challenges. I have always hoped that discussions on these issues would be deepened further around the world.It is my understanding that the purpose of this summit is to promote, through collaboration between private organizations, governments, and international organizations, national-level plans in island nations that aim to achieve both marine environment conservation and sustainable use of marine resources.I would like to express my sincere respect to all of you gathered here and to the participating nations, as you cooperate in sharing your collective wisdom and experience, and, by building upon the latest science while at the same time preserving traditions, endeavor to address global issues through international cooperation.To be mindful of the ocean and to work for its sound future is, in essence, nothing less than to safeguard our own future. As we face in our times many challenges, including rising sea levels, it is my earnest hope that a sense of solidarity among us will bring harmony and hope to the world.I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all.Press Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/2026604.pdfSource: The Nippon FoundationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.