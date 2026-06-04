CUCKOO International Berhad's Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at 2nd AGM

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / CUCKOO International (MAL) Berhad ("CUCKOO Malaysia" or the "Company", KLSE:5336), a Healthy Home Creator, held its Second Annual General Meeting ("2nd AGM"), where shareholders approved all resolutions tabled on the agenda. The meeting included deliberations on the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FYE2025"), alongside key resolutions relating to Board matters, auditor re-appointment and recurring business mandates.

The approved resolutions included the re-election of Mr. Hoe Kian Choon as Director, the re-appointment of Messrs. KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company, and the approval of ordinary board administrative matters including Directors' fees and benefits.

To support ongoing business agility and administrative efficiency, shareholders also approved the renewal of the general mandate authorising the Directors to allot and issue new ordinary shares in the Company of up to 10% of the total number of issued shares, subject to the relevant approvals.

In addition, shareholders approved the proposed shareholders' ratification and proposed shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature, to facilitate the Company's day-to-day operations on normal commercial terms and at arm's length, in accordance with the Company's Circular to Shareholders dated 30 April 2026.

Separately, the Company noted a planned boardroom transition following the retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director, Marieta binti Abdull Hamid. She concluded her tenure at the 2nd AGM after choosing not to seek re-election upon completing her board rotation. The Board expressed its appreciation for her dedicated service and structural guidance during the Company's foundational listing phase.

Mr. Hoe Kian Choon, CUCKOO Malaysia's Non-Independent Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe), CUCKOO Malaysia's Non-Independent Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer said that the Company's absolute priority is to navigate evolving market landscapes by focusing on business stability and long-term value.

"We appreciate the dialogue and continued support shown by our shareholders today. The approval of all resolutions provides a strong foundation for us to stay focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation. As a service-led consumer rental and subscription platform, our priority remains on strengthening earnings quality, sustaining service excellence and enhancing affordability and accessibility for consumers, while maintaining prudent portfolio management. Moving forward, we will continue expanding our wellness ecosystem through new SKUs and partnerships, strengthening our omni-channel distribution network, and deepening our corporate engagement as we build sustainable growth over the long term," said Mr. Hoe.

Looking ahead, while consumer spending may remain measured amid a softer operating environment, CUCKOO Malaysia remains focused on managing its capital allocation prudently and reinforcing the resilience and predictable nature of its recurring subscription revenue framework. By prioritising stable foundations and operational discipline, the CUCKOO Malaysia aims to navigate external headwinds steadily while working to maintain long-term value and drive sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

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About CUCKOO International (MAL) Berhad ("CUCKOO Malaysia", KLSE: 5336)

CUCKOO Malaysia is a Healthy Home Creator dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyles for its customers through its home appliances, household goods, skincare and nutritional food products, and home care services. The Company is principally involved in the trading and rental of home appliances, mattresses and furniture, the trading of beauty care products, provision of home care services, and investment holding activities. It is also the sole and exclusive distributor of CUCKOO-branded products in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei. CUCKOO Malaysia offers a diverse range of solutions across four business segments: CUCKOO-branded, CUCKOO Co-Created, WonderLab and WonderDewi, and WonderKlean - covering home appliances, household goods, skincare and nutritional food products, and home care services. The Company is committed to creating a positive social impact in the communities where it operates, to raise living standards of communities in need, in line with its vision to be a "Healthy Home Creator".

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of CUCKOO International (MAL) Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd.

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

CUCKOO International (MAL) Berhad

Adrian Koo

Manager, Public Relations

Email: adrian.mkt@cuckoo.com.my

SOURCE: CUCKOO International (MAL) Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cuckoo-international-mal-berhads-shareholders-approve-all-resolutions-1173305