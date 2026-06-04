Company's healthcare platform surpasses 10 million patients as investment round also draws new investor Partech

Healthcare technology company Semble has secured a £30 million Series C funding round led by European growth investor Revaia, with participation from a second new investor Partech, alongside continued backing from existing investors Mercia Ventures and Octopus Ventures.

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Semble co-founders: Mikael Landau and Christoph Lippuner

Founded to address the lack of coordination in healthcare, Semble is one of Europe's fastest-growing clinical platforms, helping outpatient providers coordinate care and manage the entire patient journey. The company is redefining the healthcare operating model through care orchestration and today, more than 10 million patients around 1 in 6 people in the UK have received care from a clinician using the platform.

The investment comes as healthcare providers across the UK and Europe face mounting operational pressure caused by fragmented technology systems, rising patient demand and a generational shift towards private medical insurance and self-pay care models.

As one of the most widely adopted systems for managing private healthcare in the UK, the funding will drive the company's expansion into the largest healthcare groups, advance its position as the AI orchestration layer underpinning modern care delivery, and cement its position in France, where Semble's open, flexible platform has demonstrated significant regulatory maturity in less than a year.

Christoph Lippuner, CEO and co-founder of Semble, said: "For years, the industry has tried to address complex systemic issues through disconnected point solutions, but fragmented technology often adds operational complexity for healthcare providers and creates an interrupted experience for patients.

He added: "What healthcare organisations need is intelligent orchestration across the entire care journey. The practices and groups that win over the next decade will be the ones that deliver the best patient experience end-to-end. This investment allows us to rapidly scale that vision across the UK and Europe."

The company, which was named by TIME as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies for 2025, is increasingly cementing its position as the default operating layer for private outpatient hospitals and enterprise healthcare groups, seeing strong momentum among those seeking to consolidate fragmented operational systems into unified platforms. Its 1,700 customers include some of the UK's most recognised healthcare brands including Nuffield Health, Welbeck, Midland Health, London Doctors Clinic, Modality and ProblemShared.

Morgan Kessous, Partner at Revaia, which leads the Series C round, said: "Semble is building the system of action for modern healthcare a platform with genuine clinical depth, real scale and the trust of healthcare providers across the UK and France. The European healthcare market is being reshaped by technology, by demand and by shifting patient expectations and Semble is exceptionally well positioned to lead it. Revaia is proud to back the company with the investment further strengthening its conviction in the long-term transformation of healthcare."

In addition to increasing its headcount by over 50% since December 2024, the company has also expanded its partnerships and integrations ecosystem to over 1,200 external tools, as healthcare providers increasingly seek interoperable infrastructure.

Semble plans to use the funding to further its ambition of becoming the AI care orchestration layer underpinning modern healthcare delivery across Europe.

About Semble

Semble is a healthcare management platform for outpatient providers. Founded to address the deep fragmentation in how care is delivered, Semble connects and orchestrates every stage of the patient journey helping solo clinicians, growing group practices and complex enterprise organisations deliver faster, safer and more patient-centred care.

Open and interoperable by design, Semble integrates seamlessly with over 1,200 tools across diagnostics, billing, labs, CRM and more making it Europe's most connected healthcare platform. Today, more than 10 million patients, around 1 in 6 people in the UK, have received care from a clinician using the platform, with customers including Nuffield Health, Welbeck, Midland Health, London Doctors Clinic, Modality and ProblemShared.

Trusted by over 1,700 healthcare businesses across 80 specialities and used daily by 16,000 professionals, Semble is backed by Revaia, Mercia Ventures, Partech and Octopus Ventures. Named by TIME as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies for 2025, the company is widely adopted across private healthcare in the UK and expanding rapidly across France, building the AI care orchestration layer underpinning modern healthcare delivery.

semble.io

About Revaia

Revaia is a leading technology investor, partnering with mission-driven entrepreneurs with global ambitions and sustainable leadership.

With the support of major institutions, such as the European Investment Fund, Revaia helps these growth-stage companies navigate their entire life cycle from their first round of growth capital to exit. Revaia builds bridges between venture, private equity, and public markets and is a supportive sparring partner for entrepreneurs who are working to transform the world for the better.

With offices in Paris, London, Munich and Berlin and presence in North America, its diverse team brings hands-on expertise and unique go-to-market, AI, product and ESG know-how to the most promising technology scale-ups.

revaia.com

About Partech

Partech is a global technology investment firm headquartered in Paris, with offices in Berlin, Dakar, Dubai, Nairobi, and San Francisco.

Founded 40 years ago in San Francisco, Partech today manages over $3 billion in assets for a current portfolio of 220 companies in 40 countries across four continents. Partech Impact is Partech's growth impact fund, investing in European impact technology B2B champions that have already demonstrated a proven business model and are looking to accelerate their growth.

The fund backs companies seeking to fundamentally transform value chains across industry, infrastructure and construction, agriculture, mobility and healthcare.

partechpartners.com

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Contacts:

Press contact:

Rosie Lane, rlane@thecommsco.com, +44 7770 239888.