Blighter Surveillance Systems: Blighter To Supply 4D Multi-Mode Radars to Eastern European Army To Protect Land and Sea Borders From Ground Incursions and Low Flying Drones

Blighter's A800 Mk 2 4D Multi-Mode radars & BlighterNexus AI-assisted software to be deployed strategically on vulnerable borders to provide simultaneous ground, sea & air surveillance at ranges up to 20km

Blighter radars excel in detecting low'n'fast targets including first person view (FPV), fibre-optic and Shahed-type winged drones

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning array (ESA) radars, has won a follow-on contract from an undisclosed Eastern European Army to supply its Blighter A800 Mk 2 4D multi-mode radars. The systems will protect vulnerable borders from ground incursions and hard-to-detect low-flying and one-way attack drones.

Army officials selected the Blighter A800 Mk2 4D radar due to its multi-mode functionality allowing simultaneous detection, classification and tracking of ground, sea, and air targets at ranges up to 20km. As with the previous contract, the A800 radars will be deployed to fixed locations along the country's borders and integrated onto army reconnaissance vehicles.

According to Blighter, low-altitude drones present a major challenge for the military as their small size, low radar cross section (RCS), and ability to fly close to terrain make them difficult to detect with conventional air surveillance radars. Blighter radars overcome this using advanced Ku-Band sensing, ESA antennas, micro-Doppler signature analysis, and sophisticated clutter-suppression technologies.

James Long, Blighter's CEO, said: "We are delighted to have secured a follow-on contract for our A800 multi-mode radars from this military customer. Our radars will provide 24/7 all-weather protection against ground incursions and the growing threat of low-altitude drones that have caused such devastation in recent conflicts.

"Our ground-based radars excel in detecting low'n'fast targets including first person view (FPV), fibre-optic and fixed wing drones up to 20km away. We are proud to be one of only a handful of companies offering a sub-US$1m radar that can detect targets at speeds up to Mach 1!"

This contract includes the supply of BlighterNexus software to ensure the radars are seamlessly integrated with the Army's command-and-control (C2) networks, operator interfaces, and third-party sensors to deliver a unified display or common operating picture (COP) across multiple border regions.

The Blighter A800 Mk2 radar combines electronic beam scanning, next generation monopulse elevation measurement, and target classification using micro-Doppler signature analysis to offer unmatched situational awareness, all in a low size, weight & power (SWaP) format. The radar is also fitted with a Gigabit Ethernet interface for secure and encrypted data transfer.

Blighter radars have been successfully deployed for drone detection at UK and international airports, by the United States Air Force, by multi-national Forward-Operating-Bases (FOBs) in the Middle East, and for various government and military national Counter-UAS systems.

Blighter supports international systems integrators in creating layered, multi-sensor surveillance systems and supports localised manufacture. Over 800 radars have been deployed in more than 40 countries, making Blighter a trusted partner for surveillance projects among defence, homeland security, critical national infrastructure, and energy sectors worldwide.

How to contact Blighter?

For more information about Blighter's range of 2D, 3D, and 4D radars, please visit www.blighter.com, telephone +44 1223 491122 or email hello@blighter.com.

Media Photos:

James Long, Blighter CEO

The Blighter A800 Mk 2 4D multi-mode radar

https://blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Blighter-A800-mk2-Multi-Domain-Radar.jpg

About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter Surveillance Systems, Cambridge UK, is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of ground-based radars for the surveillance of moving objects on land, along coastlines, and in the air. Using ultra-reliable, low-power, electronic scanning array antennas and AI-assisted software, Blighter radars are designed to detect, classify, and track targets including people, vehicles, and near-ground airborne threats at ranges of up to 32 km. Blighter specialises in detecting small and covert targets in complex environments thanks to its patented technology and delivers proven, mission critical radars for defence, homeland security, critical national infrastructure, and energy sectors worldwide.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes 2D, 3D, and 4D radars, and powerful software for the configuration, control, and viewing of multiple radars. Featuring Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms, Blighter radars are inherently covert and built for robust fixed and mobile operation. Blighter supports international systems integrators in creating layered, multi-sensor surveillance systems and supports localised manufacture. Over 800 units have been deployed in more than 40 countries, making Blighter a trusted partner for surveillance projects worldwide. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.

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