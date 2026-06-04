Asko Appliances AB: ASKO at 3daysofdesign 2026: Precision Meets Art and Performance

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10-12 June 2026, ASKO will present its vision of the modern home at 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen under the theme "Precision Matters."



The exhibition will span two locations-the ASKO Experience Center and The Residence at Kongens Nytorv-where ASKO partners with renowned design duo Draga & Aurel. Together, they will explore how technical excellence and emotional design can coexist, reflecting ASKO's commitment to performance, longevity, and Scandinavian craftsmanship.





ASKO x Draga & Aurel: Art, Inside Out Brings Award-Winning Appliances and Expressive Art Together

This collaboration explores the space between engineering and contemporary art. Using resin, a signature material in their work, Draga & Aurel reinterpret ASKO appliances as sculptural pieces-revealing the emotional dimension of everyday objects. Rather than simply decorating products, they frame ASKO's precision engineering through an artistic lens, creating a sensory experience that connects functionality with memory and expression.





Precision in Everyday Living

At the ASKO Experience Center, visitors will discover how precision shapes every aspect of the brand-from design and engineering to sustainability and long-term performance. The exhibition highlights how small details, such as temperature accuracy, material quality, and durability, make a real difference to both user experience and environmental impact.





Product Highlights

Celsius Craft Ovens: Advanced sensors, smart algorithms, and automatic calibration maintain temperature stability within ±1°C, delivering consistent, professional-level results.

Advanced sensors, smart algorithms, and automatic calibration maintain temperature stability within ±1°C, delivering consistent, professional-level results. DW60 Dishwashers: Designed for performance and quiet operation, with 17 place settings and UV Cleanse technology removing up to 99.99999% of bacteria and viruses. Built with durable 8 Steel and tested for long-term use.





Nordic Fresh 2.0 Refrigeration: Optimised airflow and humidity control keep food fresher for longer while maintaining energy efficiency and a refined Scandinavian aesthetic.

Optimised airflow and humidity control keep food fresher for longer while maintaining energy efficiency and a refined Scandinavian aesthetic. Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0: Featuring Steel Seal and Quattro Construction 2.0, offering a complete laundry solution within just 0.76 m².





Beyond the exhibitions, ASKO will host design talks, culinary experiences, wine tastings, and wellness sessions-reinforcing the belief that precision enhances everyday living. Rooted in Scandinavian values and decades of innovation, ASKO continues to design appliances built for performance, durability, and thoughtful use.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design-built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Media Kit: event.asko.com

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