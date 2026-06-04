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WKN: 883206 | ISIN: FR0000130395 | Ticker-Symbol: RMC
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 17:44
37,160 Euro
-0,54 % -0,200
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,08037,48003.06.
37,16037,54003.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REMY COINTREAU SA37,160-0,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.