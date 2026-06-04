RC Forward transformationplan: driving growth and creating value (€100 million1 over 3 years)

2026-27 objectives: return to growth and slight improvement in Current Operating Margin on an organic basis

Sales: +0.2% on an organic basis

+0.2% on an organic basis Gross margin: -3.7 pts on an organic basis at 65.8% (-2.1 pts excluding incremental customs duties)

-3.7 pts on an organic basis at 65.8% (-2.1 pts excluding incremental customs duties) Sustained investment in marketing and communications: 19.7% of sales

19.7% of sales Tight control of overhead costs: -1.3% on an organic basis

-1.3% on an organic basis Current Operating Profit (COP): €165.4 million (-11.5% on an organic basis), or 17.7% margin (-2.6 pts on an organic basis)

€165.4 million (-11.5% on an organic basis), or 17.7% margin (-2.6 pts on an organic basis) Improved Free Cash Flow (FCF) at €53.8 million: tight management of working capital; cash conversion rate 2 of 27% (vs 10% in 2024-25)

at €53.8 million: tight management of working capital; cash conversion rate of 27% (vs 10% in 2024-25) 2026-27 objectives: Return to organic growth in sales Slight organic improvement in Current Operating Margin (COM)



Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau's (Paris:RCO) sales came to €935.3 million in full-year 2025-26, up +0.2% on an organic basis and in line with objectives. Sales were down -5.0% as reported, including a negative -5.2% currency effect that was due primarily to trends in the dollar and the renminbi. Current Operating Profit was €165.4 million, down -11.5% on an organic basis. This mainly reflects a decline in gross margin linked to incremental customs duties, as well as unfavorable trends in price mix and production costs. This deterioration was partially offset by strict control of overhead costs. Current Operating Margin was down by -4.4 points to 17.7% as reported (of which -2.6 points on an organic basis).

Sales in million (unless otherwise stated 2025-26 2024-25 Reported change Organic change vs. 2024-25 vs. 2019-20 Sales 935.3 984.6 -5.0% +0.2 % -4.6% Gross margin (%) 65.8% 70.6 % -4.7 pts -3.7 pts -0.8 pts Current Operating Profit 165.4 217.0 -23.8% -11.5% -18.1% Current operating margin (%) 17.7% 22.0% -4.4 pts -2.6 pts -3.2 pts Net profit Group share 78.7 121.2 -35.1% -21.1% -26.7% Net margin (%) 8.4% 12.3% -3.9 pts -2.6 pts -2.9 pts Net profit Group share excl. non-recurring items 89.2 128.0 -30.3% -16.6% -23.6% Net margin excl. non-recurring items (%) 9.5% 13.0% -3.5 pts -2.2 pts -2.7 pts EPS Group share (€) 1.51 2.36 -36.0% -22.2% -30.0% EPS Group share excl. non-recurring items (€) 1.71 2.49 -31.2% -17.8% -27.0% Net debt /EBITDA ratio 3.22x 2.40x +0.82x +0.82x +1.36x

Franck Marilly, CEO, commented:

"In a persistently complex macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we delivered a 2025-26 performance in line with our objectives, driven by tangible progress on our key priorities: stabilizing the business, preserving profitability, and improving cash generation. In this year of transition, we have won several key battles: our brands are regaining ground in the United States, Rémy Martin is strengthening its leadership and market share in China, and our Travel Retail business is gradually recovering, with the aim of doubling in size within three years. At the same time, we have continued to reduce overhead costs while maintaining investment in our brands. In 2026-27, despite limited visibility, our determination remains unwavering. We will continue strict execution of our priorities: accelerating the growth of our non-cognac brands, seizing every opportunity in cognac to rebuild momentum, and strengthening our positions in the United States and China, while identifying new growth drivers and leveraging innovation. The creation of a new entity dedicated to Emerging Markets should make it possible to substantially accelerate our development in these regions and supports our ambition to double our sales there within three years. This strategy will be reinforced by the launch of RC Forward, a plan designed to sustainably strengthen our fundamentals and create value across all our operations. It will generate around €100 million of value creation by 2028-29 and will be a key enabler of our growth strategy, supporting it sustainably while reducing our exposure to macroeconomic cycles. We will present our medium-term objectives in November 2026."

Current Operating Profit by division

In million (unless otherwise stated 2025-26 2024-25 Reported change Organic change vs. 2024-25 vs. 2019-20 Cognac 141.5 184.5 -23.3% -12.6% -26.1% As of sales 24.7% 30.2% -5.5 pts -3.6 pts -2.8 pts Liqueurs Spirits 43.1 51.5 -16.3% -3.1% +31.9% As of sales 12.5% 14.6% -2.1 pts -0.8 pts -0.6 pts Subtotal: Group brands 184.6 236.0 -218% -105% -176% As of sales 201% 245% -44 pts -27 pts -37 pts Partner brands (1.3) (1.4) -8.6% -9.4% -19.4% Holding Company costs (17.9) (17.7) +1.5% +1.9% -11.2% Total 165.4 217.0 -238% -115% -181% As of sales 177% 220% -44 pts -26 pts -32 pts

Cognac

Cognac division sales declined -0.5% on an organic basis in full-year 2025-26, reflecting a +7.8% rise in volumes and an -8.3% decline due to price mix. Performance was driven primarily by strong growth in sales in the Americas, supported by a favorable basis of comparison and sequential improvement in depletions3compared to last year. Early results of the push to revitalize Rémy Martin VSOP contributed, together with a stronger performance in the high-end segment. At the same time, sales in the APAC4 region showed a moderate decline, with business in China affected by a complex market environment and disruption in Travel Retail in the first half. Yet Rémy Martin proved resilient and continued to gain market share. Elsewhere in Asia, strong sales growth was driven by Rémy Martin VSOP and XO. In the EMEA5 region, performance was once again affected by sluggish consumption and intense competition.

Current Operating Profit fell -12.6% on an organic basis to €141.5 million, with current operating margin down -3.6 points to 24.7%. This mainly reflects lower gross margin, which nonetheless remained high (-5.5 points on an organic basis, to 67.2%). Negative factors included an unfavorable price mix, higher production costs, and the recognition of additional customs duties. These impacts were partially offset by continued tight control of overhead costs (sales ratio down 0.5 points on an organic basis) and a more selective approach to investment in marketing and communications (sales ratio down 1.4 points on an organic basis, while remaining high).

Liqueurs Spirits

In the Liqueurs Spirits division, full-year sales rose +2.8% on an organic basis, including a +2.6% rise in volumes and a +0.2% price-mix impact. This reflected strong showings by Cointreau, The Botanist and Bruichladdich. The Americas were the division's main driver, supported by a favorable basis of comparison and solid trends in depletions. The APAC region generated solid growth, due primarily to Bruichladdich whisky whose sales in China resumed, and to excellent momentum in Japan and the rest of Asia. In the EMEA region, performance was uneven, as consumers adopted a wait-and-see attitude.

Current Operating Profit declined -3.1% on an organic basis to €43.1 million, setting margin at 12.5%, down by -0.8 points. This reflected a decline in gross margin (-1.4 points on an organic basis, to 66.0%), due primarily to the integration of incremental customs duties and a slight increase in marketing and communications investment (sales ratio up by 0.2 points). It was partially offset by a reduction in overhead costs (sales ratio down 0.7 points on an organic basis).

Partner Brands

Sales of Partner Brands were down -22.4% on an organic basis in 2025-26.

Current Operating Profit came to -€1.3 million full year in 2025-26, compared with -€1.4 million in 2024-25.

Consolidated results

Current Operating Profit (COP) stood at €165.4 million, down -23.8% as reported (-11.5% on an organic basis). This takes into account a -10.5% organic decline in Current Operating Profit for Group Brands, a negative contribution from Partner Brands, and nearly unchanged holding costs.

This performance also includes a negative currency effect of -€26.6 million, linked primarily to trends in the US dollar and Chinese renminbi. The average euro/dollar exchange rate deteriorated from 1.07 in 2024-25 to 1.16 in full-year 2025-26, while the average hedging rate deteriorated from 1.09 to 1.15 over the same period. The average euro/renminbi exchange rate worsened from 7.76 in 2024-25 to 8.23 in 2025-26, and the average hedging rate deteriorated from 7.65 to 8.21 over the period.

Current Operating Margin stood at 17.7%, down -4.4 points as reported (of which -2.6 pts on an organic basis). This trend reflects:

A -3.7 points decline in gross margin on an organic basis to 65.8%. Contributing factors were incremental custom duties, an unfavorable price-mix effect, and a rise in production costs

on an organic basis to 65.8%. Contributing factors were incremental custom duties, an unfavorable price-mix effect, and a rise in production costs A controlled reduction in marketing and communications outlays (-0.7 points on an organic basis) which nonetheless remained high (19.7% of sales)

(-0.7 points on an organic basis) which nonetheless remained high (19.7% of sales) A reduction in the overhead cost ratio (organic decrease of 0.4 points in sales ratio), despite the reintegration of €11 million from last year's one-off savings)

(organic decrease of 0.4 points in sales ratio), despite the reintegration of €11 million from last year's one-off savings) An unfavorable currency effect -1.8 points

Other operating costs and income stood at -€13.9 million in 2025-26 compared with -€6.0 million in 2024-25, including depreciation of Westland assets and restructuring in the Benelux linked to changes in the distribution network.

As a result, operating profit stood at €151.5 million in 2025-26, down -28.2% as reported.

Financial expense totaled -€42.1 million in 2025-26, compared with -€42.6 million in 2024-25.

Taxes came to €31.4 million, for a nearly unchanged effective tax rate of 28.7% in 2025-26 (28.2% excluding non-recurring items) compared with 28.6% in 2024-25 (27.2% excluding non-recurring items).

Net profit Group share stood at €78.7 million, down -35.1% as reported, for a net margin of 8.4%, down -3.9 points as reported.

EPS Group share stood at €1.51, down -36.0% as reported from 2024-25. Excluding non-recurring items, the figure is €1.71.

Net debt rose by €15.0 million to €690.4 million at March 31, 2026. This was primarily due to a decline in EBITDA that was partly offset by a sharp improvement in Free Cash Flow resulting from marked optimization of working capital. As a result, the Group reported a steep improvement in its cash conversion from 10% in 2024-25 to 27% in 2025-26.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 3.22x at March 31, 2026 compared with 2.40x at March 31, 2025, reflecting the impact of lower EBITDA and not a worsening in the Group's balance sheet.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) was 7.7% at March 31, 2026, down -2.6 points (of which -1.4 points on an organic basis) reflecting the decline in profitability of Group brands combined with ongoing strategic purchases of eaux-de-vie, which weighed on capital employed.

The Board of Directors of Rémy Cointreau will recommend that shareholders approve an ordinary dividend of €0.75 per share at the General Meeting on July 21, 2026, (compared with €1.50 in 2024-25). The dividend will consist of a €0.50 cash payment and a further €0.25 payable either in cash or in shares.

"The Sustainable Exception" supports more responsible growth

Rémy Cointreau continues to roll out its "Sustainable Exception" roadmap and has confirmed further progress under this transformation program.

Since 2022, the roadmap's Terroir pillar has committed the Group to aligning its climate trajectory with the Paris Agreement, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). For the second consecutive year, the Group's carbon emissions performance remains ahead of schedule, with its direct CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) and those from its value chain (Scope 3) down -17% compared to the 2020-21 baseline. This reflects a range of concrete actions across the Group's Houses, including expanded solar power generation, which now covers 3% of total energy needs, with a target of tripling that figure within two years; the INTACT project focused on legume-based alcohols; and efforts to reduce packaging.

The Group also continued to make progress in reducing water use, particularly at sites in water-stressed areas. The target is a -20% reduction from the 2022-23 baseline by 2030. Once again this year, progress exceeded targets, with water withdrawals down -36% compared to the baseline, reflecting ongoing work to optimize production processes, reduce losses and modernize infrastructure.

Under its sourcing of agricultural materials, Rémy Cointreau has continued to support suppliers in obtaining certification in sustainable or regenerative agriculture. Today 77% of strategic agricultural materials are certified, up from 68% last year. A milestone was reached in 2025 when the Domaine des Hautes Glaces and Telmont estates obtained ROC (Regenerative Organic Certified) certification for their own estates, reinforcing their role as pioneers in regenerative agriculture.

Finally, under the roadmap's social pillar (People), the Group has continued to advance its diversity and equal opportunity commitments. Women currently account for half of the Executive Committee, exceeding the permanent target of 40%.

2026-27 Objectives

In 2026-27, Rémy Cointreau anticipates a return to sustainable organic sales growth, with momentum expected to strengthen progressively over the year.

The Group also anticipates a slight organic improvement in Current Operating Margin. This projection is based on Current Operating Profit integrating an estimated €20 million6 in customs duties, compared with around €15 million in 2025-26.

Finally, Rémy Cointreau aims to maintain its leverage (net debt/EBITDA) below 3.5x at March 31, 2027.

In a particularly volatile environment and based on estimates to date, the Group expects a negative full-year currency effect of

between -€15 million and -€20 million on sales

between -€5 million and -€8 million on Current Operating Profit

RC Forward 2028-29

In a persistently complex and volatile environment, both economic and geopolitical, Rémy Cointreau has decided to go on the offensive with RC Forward, an ambitious three-year transformation plan.

The plan marks a decisive shift for the Group, with a particular focus on regaining market share, maximizing the potential of its brands, and sustainably strengthening its business model. It also represents a major contributor to the medium-term strategy and is designed to gradually reduce its dependence on macroeconomic cycles.

RC Forward is structured around three major strategic initiatives:

The first aims to implement several sizeable growth projects designed to shape the Group's sales trajectory over the medium term. These initiatives are designed to sustainably reignite growth in Cognac, accelerate the development of other strategic categories, and strengthen the Group's presence in high-potential markets. Rémy Cointreau has identified five priority initiatives: the launch of a breakthrough innovation for Rémy Martin in the United States in Q1 2027-28, unlocking the full potential of both Rémy Martin XO and the Prestige division, scaling up in emerging markets, and accelerating the expansion of Global Travel Retail. These projects, which will contribute increasingly over time, represent important long-term growth drivers for the Group.

designed to shape the Group's sales trajectory over the medium term. These initiatives are designed to sustainably reignite growth in Cognac, accelerate the development of other strategic categories, and strengthen the Group's presence in high-potential markets. Rémy Cointreau has identified five priority initiatives: the launch of a breakthrough innovation for Rémy Martin in the United States in Q1 2027-28, unlocking the full potential of both Rémy Martin XO and the Prestige division, scaling up in emerging markets, and accelerating the expansion of Global Travel Retail. These projects, which will contribute increasingly over time, represent important long-term growth drivers for the Group. The second initiative focuses on improving commercial execution by making distribution networks more efficient; by strengthening the Revenue Growth Management program; and by optimizing the effectiveness of A&P investments.

by making distribution networks more efficient; by strengthening the program; and by optimizing the effectiveness of A&P investments. The third initiative will strengthen the Group's business model through increased centralization of Group procurement.

Finally, RC Forward will be accompanied by a shift to a more agile and efficient business model, based on a clearer definition of roles between brands and regions, as well as simplified internal processes.

By 2028-29, Rémy Cointreau plans to generate approximately €100 million of value creation compared to 2025-26, at COP level. This estimate corresponds to the plan's gross contribution in the current economic environment, at constant exchange rates.

The value generated by RC Forward will reinforce the Group's medium-term objectives, which will be announced on November 25, 2026, alongside publication of first-half results.

A Webcast for investors and analysists will be held today, starting at 9.00 (CET) with Marie-Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman; Franck Marilly, CEO; and Luca Marotta, deputy CEO CFO. Presentation slides are available online at www.remy-cointreau.com under "Finance".

Appendices

Sales and Current Operating Profit by division

In million (unless otherwise stated 2025-26 2024-25 Change Reported A Organic B Reported C Reported A/C-1 Organic B/C-1 Sales Cognac 573.6 608.4 611.8 -6.2% -0.5% Liqueurs Spirits 346.1 362.5 352.6 -1.8% +2.8% Subtotal: Group Brands 919.7 971.0 964.3 -4.6% +0.7% Partner Brands 15.6 15.7 20.3 -22.9% -22.4% Total 935.3 986.7 984.6 -5.0% +0.2% Current Operating Profit Cognac 141.5 161.4 184.5 -23.3% -12.6% As of total sales 24.7% 26.5% 30.2% -5.5 pts -3.6 pts Liqueurs Spirits 43.1 49.9 51.5 -16.3% -3.1% As of total sales 12.5% 13.8% 14.6% -2.1 pts -0.8 pts Subtotal: Group Brands 184.6 211.3 236.0 -21.8% -10.5% As of total sales 20.1% 21.8% 24.5% -4.4 pts -2.7 pts Partner Brands (1.3) (1.3) (1.4) -8.6% -9.4% Holding Company costs (17.9) (18.0) (17.7) +1.5% +1.9% Total 165.4 192.0 217.0 -23.8% -11.5% As of total sales 17.7% 19.5% 22.0% -4.4 pts -2.6 pts

Summary income statement

In million (unless otherwise stated 2025-26 2024-25 Variation Reported Organic Reported Reported Organic A B C A/C-1 B/C-1 Sales 935.3 986.7 984.6 -5.0% +0.2% Gross margin 615.8 660.1 694.8 -11.4% -5.0% Gross margin 658% 669% 706% -47 pts -37 pts Current Operating Profit 165.4 192.0 217.0 -238% -115% Current operating margin (%) 17.7% 19.5% 22.0% -4.4 pts -2.6 pts Other non-current income and expenses (13.9) (14.6) (6.0) Operating profit 151.5 177.4 211.0 -282% -159% Net financial result (42.1) (44.2) (42.6) -1.2% +3.8% Profit before Tax 109.4 133.2 168.4 -350% -209% Corporate income tax (31.4) (38.2) (48.2) Tax rate (%) (28.7%) (28.7%) (28.6%) -0.1 pts -0.1 pts Share in profit (loss) of associates/minority interests 0.6 0.6 1.0 -37.8% -37.8% Net profit Group share 78.7 95.7 121.2 -351% -211% Net margin (%) 8.4% 9.7% 12.3% -3.9 pts -2.6 pts Net profit Group share excl. non-recurring items 89.2 106.7 128.0 -30.3% -16.6% Net margin excl. non-recurring items (%) 9.5% 10.8% 13.0% -3.5 pts -2.2 pts EPS Group share (€) 1.51 1.83 2.36 -36.0% -22.2% EPS Groupe share excluding non-recurring items (€) 1.71 2.05 2.49 -31.2% -17.8%

Reconciliation of net profit and net profit excluding non-recurring items

In €m 2025-26 2024-25 Net profit Group share 78.7 121.2 Other non-current income expenses 13.9 6.0 Non-current tax items (3.4) (1.7) Exceptional contribution in corporate tax (France) 2.5 Net profit excluding non-current items Group share 89.2 128.0

Cash-Flow statement

As of March 31 (in €m) 2026 2025 Change Opening net financial debt (April 1st (675.4) (649.7) -25.7 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) 211.6 267.8 -56.2 WCR for eaux-de-vie and spirits in ageing process (96.1) (110.2) +14.1 Other working capital items 56.2 (21.6) +77.8 Capital expenditure (37.0) (51.2) +14.2 Financial expenses (30.0) (37.4) +7.5 Tax payments (46.7) (19.9) -26.8 Free Cash-Flow excl. other non-current income expenses 58.2 27.6 +30.6 Net flows on other non-current income and expenses (4.3) (8.4) +4.1 Free Cash-Flow 53.8 19.2 +34.7 Dividends (58.8) (41.0) -17.9 Impacts of acquisitions/disposals on net debt (4.1) (1.0) -3.1 Conversion differences and others (5.9) (3.0) -2.9 Other Cash flow (68.8) (44.9) -23.9 Total cash flow for the period (15.0) (25.7) +10.7 Closing net financial debt (March 31) (690.4) (675.4) -15.0 A Ratio (Net debt/EBITDA) 322 240 082

Balance sheet

As of March 31 (in €m) 2026 2025 Non-current assets 1 023.9 1 040.2 Current assets 2 432.0 2 384.0 o/w inventories 2 168.4 2 105.6 o/w Cash and equivalent 78.0 83.1 Total Assets 3 455.9 3 424.2 Shareholders' equity 1 929.6 1 929.3 Non-current liabilities 755.5 629.9 o/w Long-term financial debt 684.5 562.5 Current Liabilities 770.8 865.0 o/w Short-term financial debt 83.8 196.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' equity 3 455.9 3 424.2

Definitions of alternative performance indicators

Due to rounding, the sum of values presented in this document may differ from totals as reported. Such differences are not material.

Rémy Cointreau's management process is based on the following alternative performance indicators, selected for planning and reporting purposes. The Group's management considers that these indicators provide users of the financial statements with useful additional information to help them understand the Group's performance. These alternative performance indicators should be considered as supplementing those included in the consolidated financial statements and the resulting movements.

Organic growth in sales and Current Operating Profit

Organic growth is calculated excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, acquisitions and disposals. This indicator serves to focus on Group performance common to both financial years, which local management is more directly capable of measuring.

The impact of exchange rates is calculated by converting sales and Current Operating Profit for the current financial year using average exchange rates (or, for Current Operating Profit, the hedged exchange rate) from the previous financial year.

For acquisitions in the current financial year, sales and Current Operating Profit of acquired entities are not included in organic growth calculations. For acquisitions in the previous financial year, sales and Current Operating Profit of acquired entities are included in the previous financial year; however, they are only included in current year organic growth calculations with effect from the anniversary date of the acquisition.

For significant disposals, data is post-application of IFRS 5, under which results of entities disposed of are systematically reclassified under "Net earnings from discontinued operations".

Indicators "excluding non-recurring items"

The two items set out below constitute key indicators for measuring recurring business performance, since they exclude significant items which, by virtue of their unusual nature, cannot be considered inherent to the Group's ongoing performance:

Current Operating Profit consists of operating profit before other non-recurring operating income and expenses.

Net profit attributable to the Group excluding non-recurring items consists of net profit attributable to the Group adjusted to exclude other non-recurring operating income and expenses, associated tax effects, profit from deconsolidated, divested and discontinued operations and the contribution from dividends paid in cash.

Gross operating profit (EBITDA)

This measure, which is used in particular to calculate certain ratios, equates to Current Operating Profit less amortization and depreciation expenses on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment for the period, expenses arising from stock option plans, and dividends received from associates during the period.

Net debt

Net financial debt as defined and used by the Group is equal to the sum of long- and short-term financial debt and accrued interest, less cash and cash equivalents.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,783 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

Regulated information in connection with this press release can be found at www.remy-cointreau.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Remy Cointreau operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Remy Cointreau's Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), which is available on the website of Remy Cointreau (www.remy-cointreau.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are for illustrative purposes only. This press release includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. No reliance should be placed on the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this press release.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

_________________________ 1 At Current Operating Profit level 2 FCF excl. non-recurring items Ebitda 3 Wholesalers' sales to retailers 4 Asia-Pacific 5 Europe, Middle East and Africa 6 The COP forecast includes customs duties of €20 million (of which €15 million in the United States and €5 million in China). These estimates are based on the following assumptions: A minimum import price in China as defined in the agreement signed with MOFCOM

Customs duties on US imports set at 15% for the European Union, and at 10% for the United Kingdom and Barbados

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603949560/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: Célia d'Everlange investor-relations@remy-cointreau.com

Media relations: Mélissa Lévine press@remy-cointreau.com