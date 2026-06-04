Tarvis Client Alan Shires Builds Cross-Atlantic Career From BBC Children's Television to U.S. Film and Television Productions

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Entertainment professional Alan Shires is continuing to expand his career across multiple areas of the industry, building on a foundation that began with British television and has evolved into acting, production, casting, and behind-the-scenes leadership on projects in the United States.

Since relocating from the United Kingdom to the United States in 2023, Shires has steadily broadened his work across film, television, commercial media, and production, reflecting a growing trend of creative professionals whose careers span multiple disciplines and international markets.

Before moving to the U.S., Shires appeared on the BBC children's educational program Bitesize, an experience he credits with helping prepare him for opportunities in front of the camera and providing valuable exposure to professional television production environments.

"Working with the BBC taught me the importance of preparation, adaptability, and understanding how every part of a production comes together," said Shires. "Those lessons have continued to serve me throughout my career."

Since arriving in the United States, Shires has been hired for commercial campaigns serving clients across technology, consumer products, and emerging industries. His commercial work has included projects for brands such as Prepared Heroes, Neuralix, Chef Robotics, Crave Kraft, and others, while his earlier career in the United Kingdom included work connected to internationally recognized companies such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and Hugo Boss.

Beyond commercial work, Shires has increasingly become involved in film and television production.

One of his most notable recent experiences came through the faith-based theatrical film The Forge, which generated significant box office success and widespread audience engagement. His work connected him with creative professionals who later invited him to participate in the television drama series Vindication.

Produced in Texas, Vindication has developed a loyal audience over four seasons and continues to gain visibility through streaming platforms and faith-based media outlets. Shires appeared on screen in Season 4 while also taking on responsibilities behind the camera.

His involvement with the production has expanded over multiple seasons, serving as Behind-the-Scenes Director during Season 3 and Director's Assistant during Season 4. More recently, he was selected to host a premiere event for the series in Denton, Texas, highlighting his growing role within the production team.

"One of the things I've enjoyed most is seeing projects from multiple perspectives," said Shires. "Whether you're acting, assisting with production, supporting a director, or helping organize an event, every role contributes to the final product. Being able to learn from each side of the process has been incredibly valuable."

Industry observers note that entertainment careers are becoming increasingly fluid, with performers often taking on responsibilities beyond traditional acting roles. The ability to move between performance, production, casting, and creative development has become increasingly valuable as productions seek professionals who understand multiple aspects of content creation.

"Alan's career demonstrates how today's entertainment industry rewards versatility," said Karin Barth of Tarvis. "He has successfully transitioned between countries, industries, and disciplines while continuing to contribute both in front of and behind the camera. That ability to adapt and grow has opened the door to exciting opportunities."

Shires' work continues to expand beyond acting and production. He is currently involved in casting efforts for an upcoming animated feature film and has already begun securing commitments for projects scheduled into 2027.

As film, television, and streaming productions continue seeking talent capable of contributing across multiple areas of development and production, Shires remains focused on building a career that combines performance, storytelling, and creative collaboration.

About Alan Shires

Alan Shires is a British-born actor, voice actor, producer, casting professional, and entertainment industry creative based in the United States. His work spans television, film, commercials, animation, gaming, and production, with credits that include BBC programming, Vindication, Moriarty the Patriot, An Elmwood Trail, and Arknights: Endfield.

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a talent management and public relations company representing voice actors, on-camera performers, and creative professionals across entertainment, media, and advertising. Through strategic publicity, career development, and industry outreach, Tarvis helps clients connect with audiences and opportunities worldwide.

Media Contact:

Veronica Green

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

For more information, visit https://www.tarvis.com

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-client-alan-shires-builds-cross-atlantic-career-from-bbc-1173285