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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
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"Go AI Native with MuleRun" Lights Up New York Tech Week

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of New York Tech Week, MuleRun successfully hosted "Go AI Native with MuleRun - Key Features Update" on June 3, convening leaders from fintech, e-commerce, marketing, and technology to explore how AI Agents are reaching scaled adoption - and how enterprises can become truly "AI Native."

A Lineup of Industry Heavyweights

The event featured three distinguished speakers:

  • Cheng Fu, Principal Product Manager of MuleRun and serial entrepreneur;
  • Peter Shankman, founder of HARO, 6x bestselling author and 5x entrepreneur with 3 successful exits - widely credited with redefining the modern PR industry;
  • Andrew Yeung, founder of Fibe, formerly at Google and Meta, and one of NYC's most well-connected tech community builders, generating 65M+ impressions annually.

Go AI Native with MuleRun

In his keynote, Cheng Fu noted that AI Agents have moved beyond concept into scaled deployment. "The real breakthrough isn't the technology itself, but turning AI into a trusted, collaborative member of the team." Every attendee, he emphasized, can build an AI Agent tailored to their own workflow - "not a future vision, but something you can do today."

MuleRun is purpose-built to help organizations at every stage - from one person company to SMBs to large enterprises - go AI Native. In just eight months, it has surpassed one million users and is rapidly expanding into the enterprise market.

Panel: AI Is Not a Silver Bullet, but an Apprentice to Be Cultivated

Panelists agreed that companies most often fail by treating AI as a substitute for people, overlooking business fundamentals and human judgment.

Cheng Fu argued AI's true value is acting as a "high-IQ analyst" handling 80% of repetitive work, while creativity and human connection remain human-led. Companies should empower frontline employees to become the "AI builders" of their own workflows, rather than blindly hiring AI engineers.

Looking ahead, "dual-skilled" talent - fluent in both AI tools and human-centric skills - will define the next generation of roles. The panel concluded that AI's real value lies not in replacing individuals, but in reshaping organizations: only by evolving into truly AI Native organizations can enterprises unlock the compound potential of efficiency and creativity.

"Don't expect AI to replace your taste - let it amplify your judgment."
- Cheng Fu, Principal Product Manager, MuleRun

About MuleRun - MuleRun helps every company go AI Native. Learn more at mulerun.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994818/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/go-ai-native-with-mulerun-lights-up-new-york-tech-week-302791150.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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