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WKN: A2PZ2M | ISIN: VGG3036T1012 | Ticker-Symbol: NOGN
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 08:13
0,348 Euro
-0,57 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3780,44009:16
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zeus Capital Limited ("Zeus") as joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Zeus will work alongside Canaccord Genuity Limited and S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP.

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd

Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell

Tel: 020 4583 1440

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond

Tel: 020 7523 8000

Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Harry Ansell/Katy Mitchell

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin

empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Chapter One Advisors (Australian Financial PR)

David Tasker

dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

Tel: +61 0433 112 936

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM: EEE and OTCQX: EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-appointment-of-joint-corporate-broker-1173297

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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