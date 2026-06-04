The government of Queensland in Australia has opened a call for proposals for new solar and wind projects, battery storage systems, and broader support for the state's northwest power system under the AUD 200 million ($144 million) North West Energy Fund (NWEF). The NWEF was established as part of the state government's changes to the proposed CopperString transmission project, which aims to connect north and northwest Queensland with the National Electricity Market (NEM) via a new link between Townsville and Mount Isa. The fund, managed by state-owned Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), ...

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