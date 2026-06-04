Drei Austria CEO Rudolf Schrefl and RTR's Dr. Klaus Steinmaurer Among First Confirmed Keynotes for 2026 Debut

Network X today unveiled the first details of its 2026 edition, marking a major evolution for the international telecoms event as it relocates to Vienna for the first time. Taking place 13-15 October at VIECON, the event will bring together more than 5,500 telecom leaders, operators, infrastructure providers, hyperscalers, policymakers and technology innovators from across Europe and beyond. Registration is now open.

The move to Vienna reflects the growing strategic importance of Central and Eastern Europe in the future of digital infrastructure investment, fibre expansion, data centre networks, AI-enabled mobile networks and next-generation communication services. Austria's accelerating broadband ambitions and position between Western and Eastern European markets make Vienna a natural fit for the next phase of Network X.

Among the first keynote speakers announced for 2026 are Rudolf Schrefl and Dr. Klaus Steinmaurer, who will join senior leaders from the telecom ecosystem to discuss the future of European network infrastructure, regulation, AI transformation and emerging digital services.

"We are excited to welcome Network X to Austria in 2026," said Dr. Klaus Steinmaurer, Executive Director Telecommunication and Postal Service, RTR. "At a time of high fibre rollout, this is a critical time for the Austrian telco industry, and Network X is in a unique position to underpinAustria's broadband development goals."

"Network X 2026 marks a major step forward for the event as we bring the industry to one of Europe's most strategic locations for fibre CapEx, data centre investment and AI digital infrastructure growth," said Chris Lycett, Event Director, Network X. "Vienna is the ideal backdrop for deeper collaboration between operators, policymakers, network infrastructure providers and innovators. Our world-class keynote lineup is designed to build stronger industry partnerships and help attendees unlock new business models and accelerate the future of global network monetisation."

The show is not just relocating it's reimagining the programme to align with the evolving needs of the telecom industry as noted by Rudolf Schrefl, CEO, Drei Austria, who said of his session at Network X being "a unique opportunity to discuss the future of telecoms and network infrastructure."

Furthering the role within the wider digital infrastructure landscape, Data Center World Europe will take place alongside Network X on 13-14 October 2026 at VIECON, bringing together the leading data centre executives to address the challenges and opportunities of powering the data centres of tomorrow. Attendees can select interest for Data Center World Europe as part of the Network X registration.

For more information on the show, visit www.networkxevent.com/.

About Network X

Network X will debut in Vienna on 13-15 October 2026 as the only global event uniting the fixed and mobile telecommunications industries under one roof. Bringing together more than 5,500 senior network infrastructure and service professionals including 1,500+ operators the event convenes telecom leaders, technology vendors, policymakers, analysts and media from across the global communications ecosystem. The event is recognised as a critical meeting point for operators and vendors shaping the future of digital infrastructure, enabling attendees to exchange ideas, build strategic partnerships and explore next-generation technologies transforming communications worldwide.

With a focus on advancements in connectivity, AI-driven transformation, and the journey towards full fibre and 6G, Network X provides a comprehensive platform for professionals to learn, engage, and network with experts, technology providers, and peers across the telecommunications landscape. For more information, visit https://networkxevent.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603151731/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Suzanne Matulay, networkx@society32.com