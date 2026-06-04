Defence Holdings Plc - Defence Holdings Announces First Strategic Delivery Partnership for Accelerator Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04



04 June 2026

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence" or "the Company")

Defence Holdings Announces First Strategic Delivery Partnership for Accelerator Programme

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's software-led defence technology group, today announces a strategic partnership agreement with Intelligence Management Support Services Limited ("IMSL") in support of the Company's accelerator programme for early-stage defence and national security technology companies.

Highlights

· Strategic partnership agreed between Defence Holdings Accelerator and IMSL

· IMSL becomes first formal delivery partner within the Accelerator ecosystem

· Partnership designed to help participating companies overcome procurement, accreditation and deployment barriers within Defence markets

· Participating companies to benefit from procurement infrastructure, accredited operating environments, security advisory support and operational delivery capabilities

· Partnership supports Defence Holdings' strategy of creating practical pathways from emerging technology development into operational Defence environments

· 24-month agreement includes revenue participation mechanism linked to Accelerator introductions

· Additional strategic delivery partners expected to be added to the Accelerator ecosystem over time

Strategic Partnership with IMSL

Defence Holdings announces that The Defence Holdings Accelerator has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Intelligence Management Support Services Limited ("IMSL"), who become the first formal delivery partner within the programme.

The partnership is designed to provide participating companies with access to operational, procurement and commercial infrastructure intended to help overcome structural barriers associated with Defence procurement, accreditation and deployment. The arrangement represents the first formal delivery partnership established within the Defence Holdings Accelerator and forms part of the Company's broader strategy to create practical pathways from emerging technology development into operational Defence environments.

One of the principal challenges facing early-stage defence technology companies is not the development of technology, but the ability to navigate procurement structures, security requirements and operational accreditation standards required for deployment. The partnership is intended to help participating companies overcome these barriers and accelerate the transition from emerging capability into operational delivery.

Through the partnership, participating companies will have access to operational support capabilities designed to assist deployment into Defence environments, including:

· UK security advisory support

· Procurement framework access on a sell-through basis

· Accredited physical and virtual operating environments

· Bid writing and grant application support

· Access to experienced cleared personnel where required

· Operational team augmentation capability

The Board recognises that a significant proportion of emerging defence technology companies face barriers to commercial deployment not because of the quality of their technology, but because of the complexity associated with Defence procurement, security and operational delivery requirements.

Through the partnership, IMSL will provide participating Accelerator companies with operational support infrastructure intended to reduce these barriers and help accelerate the progression of capability into deployable Defence solutions.

Defence Holdings and IMSL will also collaborate on bid support, commercial structuring and cash-flow financing initiatives designed to support contract delivery capability across the cohort.

Strategic Significance

The partnership represents an important step in the development of the Defence Holdings Accelerator operating model. The Company believes that supporting early-stage defence technology companies requires more than capital, mentorship or advisory support alone.

By combining access to emerging technologies with the operational infrastructure required to support deployment, Defence Holdings intends to create a more practical pathway between innovation and operational capability.

The Company expects additional strategic partners to be added to the Accelerator ecosystem over time, creating a broader network of capabilities designed to support procurement, deployment, scaling and operational delivery across future cohort companies.



The agreement operates under an initial 24-month term and includes a revenue participation mechanism linked to programme introductions generated through the Accelerator, creating long-term commercial alignment between Defence Holdings, IMSL and participating cohort companies.



Andrew Roughan, CEO of Defence Holdings, commented:

"One of the greatest challenges facing emerging defence technology companies is not innovation, but navigating the operational, procurement and security requirements necessary to deploy capability into real-world Defence environments.

This partnership with IMSL represents an important step in the development of our Accelerator ecosystem, providing participating companies with access to practical infrastructure and support designed to help bridge the gap between technology development and operational delivery. We believe creating these pathways will be critical to accelerating the next generation of sovereign defence and national security capabilities."

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

Media Enquiries

Name- Director, Andrew Roughan

Defence Holdings PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551 · Email: press@defencetechnologies.com