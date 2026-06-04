Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET)



04-Jun-2026 / 07:32 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 4 June 2026 Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET) Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (LSE: PPET) Patria Private Equity Trust's (PPET's) recent capital markets day (CMD) was an opportunity to reiterate the trust's main attractions. First, its focus on the private equity (PE) mid-market (and increasingly its lower end), which has historically outperformed large-cap funds and offers a vast opportunity set of primary buyouts (acquisitions from founders and families), more value creation opportunities, better exit options beyond IPOs and often more limited use of leverage. Second, PPET's emphasis on the European market, which is a fertile hunting ground given its fragmentation and complexity. Third, PPET's high-conviction approach based on long-term relationships with top European PE managers (which are increasingly becoming sector specialists), allowing it to pursue a blend of complementary strategies. Finally, the high diversification of its portfolio of over 650 underlying private companies across sectors, geographies, stages of maturity and managers. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



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