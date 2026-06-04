Clariant successfully returns to the Eurobond market with EUR 500 million placement







MEDIA RELEASE

Muttenz, 4 June 2026

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced the successful placement of EUR 500 million in unsecured Eurobonds issued by its subsidiary Clariant International Financial Services (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. and guaranteed by Clariant AG. The issuance marks Clariant's return to the European bond market and underscores strong investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and financial profile.

The bonds carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.125 % and will mature in January 2032, representing a 5.6-year tenor. The bonds will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange. Settlement is expected on 12 June 2026.

The net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including but not limited for the purpose of potential refinancing of existing debt, in support of Clariant's ongoing strategy execution.

The issuance attracted strong demand from a diversified group of institutional investors across Europe, with the order book being significantly oversubscribed, reflecting the high quality of Clariant's credit and the company's solid financial outlook.

Oliver Rittgen, Chief Financial Officer of Clariant, commented: "Our successful return to the Euro bond market is a strong signal of investor confidence in Clariant's strategy and financial trajectory. This placement allows us to further diversify our funding instruments. By broadening our access to capital markets, we are reinforcing the financial foundation that supports our medium-term targets and our long-term ambition to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for all our stakeholders."

BofA Securities, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, and Santander acted as Joint Bookrunners in the transaction.

Clariant is investment grade rated BBB- (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.





CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS







Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com







Luca Lavina

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

luca.lavina@clariant.com







Charlene Obrietan

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

charlene.obrietan@clariant.com











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INVESTOR RELATIONS







Andreas Schwarzwälder

Phone +41 61 469 63 73

andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com







Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 73

thijs.bouwens@clariant.com



























This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.







www.clariant.com







Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2025, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 281 and recorded sales of CHF 3.915 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland

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