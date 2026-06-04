A pilot project combining a 27 kW solar PV system with batteries and hydrogen fuel cells is under development at a Chilean scientific base on an Antarctic island. The project is being developed at the Professor Julio Escudero Scientific Base, operated by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) on King George Island, which lies around 120 km off the coast of Antarctica. The initiative is being implemented by the German agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) as part of the Team Europe Renewable Hydrogen Development (RH2) project, with co-financing from the European ...

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