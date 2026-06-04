Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named the Best Big Sized Company to work for in the Financial Services Industry by The Sunday Times. The recognition reaffirms the Firm's commitment to fostering exceptional workplace culture across the UK. The Sunday Times awards honor organizations that foster team member engagement, well-being, and workplace satisfaction.

"Creating a workplace where ambitious, forward-thinking professionals can do their best work has always been central to Ryan's success," said Tom Shave, President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations at Ryan. "We are committed to building an innovative, high-performing culture that challenges the status quo and attracts exceptional talent who think differently, collaborate boldly, and deliver industry-leading results. This award is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our team across the UK."

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards, in partnership with WorkL, recognize organizations across a range of industries that excel in team member experience, workplace culture, and engagement. Winners are evaluated based on team member feedback across key areas including reward and recognition, empowerment, well-being, instilling pride, job satisfaction, and information sharing.

Ryan continues to invest in initiatives that support team member wellness, professional development, and workplace flexibility. The Firm has earned multiple workplace culture recognitions in the UK in recent years, including being named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women and one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place To Work.

To learn more about Ryan and the Firm's culture, visit https://ryan.com/careers/people--culture/.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Allie Bandemer

Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications

Ryan

331.251.1050

allie.bandemer@ryan.com