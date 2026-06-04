KAYTUS, a leading provider of AI infrastructure and liquid cooling solutions, today announced the launch of enterprise-grade token management capabilities within MotusAI, enabling organizations to rapidly build, deploy, and operate secure on-premises AI token platform. This pioneering infrastructure enhancement transforms traditional GPU hardware into a unified, governable, and highly efficient internal token service ecosystem. By enabling rapid private deployment, MotusAI provides enterprises with a cost-competitive foundation for accelerating the scale-up of enterprise-grade AI agents while ensuring strong data privacy.

Why Enterprises Must Build a Private Token Management Platform Now?

As enterprise AI evolves from isolated model-based tools to interconnected AI agent systems that enable deep workflow automation, tokens are emerging as the fundamental "computing currency" of the modern organization. While standard LLM queries typically involve predictable, one-off inference requests, AI agents execute complex business processes through multi-agent collaboration, iterative reasoning, and continuous tool calls. This approach chains together multiple inference steps, causing token consumption to rise unpredictably while amplifying cost and security risks across the enterprise network. Without centralized on-premises infrastructure, decentralized reliance on external APIs can create significant operational bottlenecks.

By rapidly deploying an internal token platform, enterprises gain three critical advantages:

Active Cost Control: Organizations can implement centralized token pool management to eliminate low-value or redundant calls, optimize traffic routing, and significantly reduce overall operational expenses.

Absolute Data Sovereignty: A localized, single-entry token platform ensures that sensitive corporate data and proprietary business logic remain entirely within the corporate boundary, eliminating external compliance, legal, and security risks.

Infrastructure Optimization: Enterprises can break down infrastructure silos by managing diverse open-source, commercial, and proprietary models within a unified local system, enabling developers to dynamically route tasks based on performance requirements and hardware efficiency.

Rapidly Building an Internal Token Infrastructure with MotusAI

KAYTUS removes complex deployment and development barriers, enabling enterprises to build a fully functional localized token infrastructure in just days. With MotusAI, infrastructure teams can rapidly establish a private token system through a simple three-step process: deploying the local module, defining multi-dimensional quota and access policies, and integrating through standard developer interfaces. Once activated, MotusAI enables rapid developer onboarding while providing administrators with comprehensive control:

Developer Agility with "Zero-Wait" Access: Through unified URL aggregation, developers can instantly generate API keys and seamlessly switch between diverse models without rewriting code, accelerating the cycle from prototype to production. Real-time dashboards provide granular visibility that helps promote optimized prompting practices.

Precise Governance and Auditing: Administrators can enforce strict token quotas by department, project, or individual, ensuring premium compute resources are directed to core business priorities. With millisecond-level anomaly alerts and end-to-end local audit logs, MotusAI helps stop unauthorized usage in real time while providing data-driven insights for long-term resource planning.

Advanced Prefill-Decoding Separation: At the hardware layer, MotusAI implements an advanced Prefill-Decoding (P-D) separation architecture that decouples inference execution from scheduling. This technical innovation reduces raw hardware costs by 20% to 40%, increases throughput by 1.5x to 2.5x, and lowers latency by up to 60%, maximizing the efficiency of local GPU resources.

Conclusion

By shifting from scattered external API consumption to an optimized internal token platform built on MotusAI, high-volume enterprises can reduce annual token-related operating costs by 30% to 50%. For global businesses, MotusAI further lowers deployment barriers through native multilingual localization and local ISV ecosystem support tailored to competitive international markets, including Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

As tokens continue to emerge as the core operating currency of enterprise automation, KAYTUS provides the foundational infrastructure needed to reduce risk, optimize operations, and rapidly scale agentic AI worldwide.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and liquid cooling solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

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