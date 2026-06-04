Leetx Unveils 2026 European Roadshow, Bringing Full-Range Industrial Assembly Technology Closer to EU Manufacturers

Five-stop trade show roadmap across Germany, Spain and Poland to showcase transducerized tightening, servo pressing, automated screw feeding and precision dispensing solutions

MUNICH, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leetx, a full-stack supplier of industrial fastening and assembly technology, announced its 2026 European trade show roadmap, with six confirmed appearances spanning Germany, Spain and Poland. The roadshow marks the company's most concentrated European engagement to date, following its official debut at SchraubTec Stuttgart earlier this year.

Leetx 2026 European Roadshow:

Already appeared at:

SchraubTec Stuttgart, Germany - April 16, 2026

SchraubTec Barcelona, Spain - May 21, 2026

Upcoming appearances:

SchraubTec Katowice, Poland - September 15, 2026

SchraubTec Bochum, Germany - September 30, 2026

SchraubTec Dresden, Germany - November 3, 2026

During the roadshow, Leetx will demonstrate its four core technology lines: Transducerized Tightening System, Servo Press System, Automated Screw Feeding System, and Dispensing System operated under the Centron brand. Visitors can get hands-on experience with the company's Cordless Tightening Tools and Multi-Spindle Synchronous Tightening Platform on site.

Beyond live demonstrations, Leetx will use the roadshow to give European engineers a closer look at the fully self-developed technology behind all four product lines. From motors and sensors to controllers and software, the core technologies are developed in-house, while critical components are manufactured at Leetx's own high-precision machining centers - ensuring consistency on key parts and a closed-loop quality system covering incoming inspection, in-process control and outgoing inspection. On top of this foundation, transducerized tightening, servo pressing, automated screw feeding and precision dispensing share a unified technical architecture, meaning a breakthrough on one product line can be rapidly transferred to the others. This combination - fully self-developed technology at the base layer, plus cross-product-line synergy on top - is what Leetx believes enables rapid response to the diverse fastening requirements of automotive, battery and energy storage customers across Europe.

The roadmap reflects Leetx's accelerating commitment to the European market. The company's German subsidiary in Munich is now fully operational, supported by service coverage in Hungary, France and Italy. Products are CE certified, and the local team provides process consulting, installation, operator training and lifecycle maintenance for assembly automation projects across Europe.

"Europe is not a market we approach with generic messaging," said Frank Zhu, Head of Leetx Germany. "Battery gigafactories, e-drive production lines, automotive Tier 1 networks, and the energy storage industry each have very specific fastening requirements. This roadshow is about showing European engineers, in person, where our technology genuinely fits their process - from EV battery tightening and multi-axis assembly to powertrain and thermal management pressing, as well as BIW and ESS dispensing."

Leetx solutions are currently deployed by more than 80% of China's leading vehicle OEMs, with annual deliveries exceeding 10,000 units, and the company already supplies Tier 1 customers including Mercedes-Benz and Bosch.

About Leetx

Leetx is an intelligent assembly technology company specializing in servo press systems, screwdriving & fastening systems, and automatic screw feeding systems for high-end manufacturing. Designed to deliver process-level data traceability and zero-defect quality assurance, Leetx solutions are deployed across hundreds of production lines worldwide in the automotive, EV battery, and aerospace sectors.

About Centron

Centron is Leetx's dedicated dispensing and metering brand, offering fully integrated precision dispensing solutions from material supply systems to application modules. Together with Leetx's assembly portfolio, Centron completes a one-stop smart assembly ecosystem-giving manufacturers the ability to unify screwdriving, press-fit, and dispensing processes under a single technology partner.

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