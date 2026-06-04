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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Amrop Appoints New Board Chair and Members to its Governing Committees

BRUSSELS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amrop Partnership, leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, announces changes to its Global Board, with the appointment of a new Chair and two new Board Members, effective May 29, 2026.

Fredy Hausammann has been appointed Chair of The Amrop Partnership. Managing Partner of Amrop Switzerland and a Partner since 1998, Fredy brings deep institutional knowledge to the role. He has previously served as Chair of Amrop's Nominating & Governance Committee, and Global Practice Leader for Financial Services. His expertise spans Executive and Board Search across multiple industries, underpinned by a professional background in Financial Services in Zurich and London.

Joining the Global Board are Mansour Abdulghaffar, Managing Partner of Amrop Saudi Arabia, and Elin Wrammerfors, Partner at Amrop Sweden.

The election process included the appointment of Bo Ekelund (Sweden) to the Membership Committee. Further to the elections for the Nominating & Governance Committee that took place in January, Kelly Freeman (Canada) officially started 29 May 2026.

These appointments reflect the strength of Amrop's governance model, built over decades of advising boards and leadership teams across the world. Amrop's Global Governance draws directly on this experience, ensuring that the Partnership's own governance is held to the same standard we bring to our clients.

The organization extended its gratitude to outgoing Chair Annika Farin, who served the Partnership through two terms, outgoing Board Members Oana Ciornei (Romania) and Mikael Norr (Sweden), and outgoing Nominating & Governance Committee Member Maria da Gloria Ribeiro (Portugal).

Fredy Hausammann said, "I feel honoured to take on this role at a firm whose strength lies in its people, its values and its partnership culture. My commitment is to remain true to that DNA while helping Amrop move forward with confidence, relevance and ambition."

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained Executive Search, Board and Leadership Advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop today operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas across 72 offices in 59 countries.

Contact:
Costa Tzavaras
Director Global Programs
contact@amrop.com
+32 471 733 825

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amrop-appoints-new-board-chair-and-members-to-its-governing-committees-302790247.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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