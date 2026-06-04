Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 04-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 04/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: RELX Finance B.V. 3.250% Guaranteed Notes due 22/05/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3317606419 -- including EUR199,000) 3.750% Guaranteed Notes due 03/06/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3317607060 -- including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 03/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3304954723 -- each) derivatives Securities due 03/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3369071959 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 03/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3369168441 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Securities due 04/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3375893081 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 429930 EQS News ID: 2339232 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 04, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)