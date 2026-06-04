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Dow Jones News
04.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
136 Leser
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Removal - NEWDAY PARTNERSHIP FUNDING 2017-1 PLC

DJ Removal - NEWDAY PARTNERSHIP FUNDING 2017-1 PLC 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Removal - NEWDAY PARTNERSHIP FUNDING 2017-1 PLC 
04-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
04/06/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
NEWDAY PARTNERSHIP FUNDING 2017-1 PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
 04/06/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                                Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    securities     XS1674677767   --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    securities     XS1674678492   --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    securities     XS1674678575   --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    securities     XS1674678732   --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    securities     XS1674678815   --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    securities     XS1674678906   --  
thereof)

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 429906 
EQS News ID:  2338970 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338970&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.