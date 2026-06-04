Mauritius has announced a tender for 220 MW of solar capacity, along with an unspecified capacity of battery energy storage systems (BESS), to be spread across ten 10 MW projects and three 40 MW projects. Originally launched in April, and closing in mid-July 2026, these tenders were highlighted this week at a Pacific SIDS Dialogue event held in Bali, Indonesia, thanks to their partnership with the World Bank and International Solar Alliance to launch a new 'e-Marketplace' for small island states to publish solar and storage tenders. The marketplace is described by ISA as "a live, transparent, ...

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