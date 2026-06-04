YunoJuno Releases 2026 Contractor Rates Report: AI, Product, and Technology Skills Continue to Drive Contractor Market Growth

New data from YunoJuno reveals how AI, cloud-native skills, and direct sourcing are transforming the global contractor market in 2026.

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the leading end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS), today released its 2026 Contractor and Freelancer Rates Report, providing the most comprehensive global analysis of contractor rates, workforce trends, sourcing behavior, and AI adoption to date across technology, business, and creative disciplines.

Drawing on more than 182,000 workforce data points from the YunoJuno platform from 2024 and 2025 the report offers organizations and independent professionals an authoritative benchmark across global markets.

Technology and infrastructure skills command top rates globally

The report findings reflect a contractor market increasingly shaped by the demand for deep specialist expertise, particularly across AI adoption, cloud infrastructure investment, and software engineering. Technology disciplines continue to command the highest premiums globally, with Cloud & Infrastructure contractors reaching average rates of $93/hr (US) and £566/day (UK) - among the highest of any discipline tracked.

Across all disciplines, average contractor rates reached $68/hr (US) and £410/day (UK), with Software Engineering ($88/hr | £533/day), Product Management ($86/hr | £521/day), and Strategy ($85/hr | £518/day) all sitting well above the market average.

AI skills reshaping delivery, roles and rates

One of the report's most significant findings is how AI is being adopted. Rather than creating a distinct new skills category, AI is becoming an embedded capability layer across existing disciplines - most prominently in Data & Analytics with 26%+ AI-related skills concentration.

"While much of the conversation around AI has focused on disruption, the reality is more nuanced," said Runar Reistrup, CEO at YunoJuno. "AI is not creating an entirely separate category for specialism, but instead an embedded layer, reshaping how work is being delivered. The contractors creating the most value are those combining deep domain expertise with AI-enabled execution."

At an overall level, AI skills are associated with a modest rate uplift indicating that adoption alone is not yet driving significant pricing differences across the market. However, this varies meaningfully by discipline with Software Engineering showing a strong rate uplift (+26%), reflecting the high value of AI integration within engineering workflows. Project Management follows (+17%) where AI is directly impacting delivery speed and operational efficiency.

Direct sourcing dominates

The report also reveals a meaningful shift in how enterprises are accessing contractors and freelancers. More than four in five contractor bookings (over 80%) were made through clients' own direct contractor networks, underscoring the growing strategic importance of Freelancer Management Systems (FMSs) in helping organizations build, manage, and redeploy trusted talent pools at scale.

Direct bookings have grown year-over-year, pointing to a more selective and operationally mature sourcing model, with organizations using external channels to solve capability gaps and delivery complexity. At the same time, the speed advantage of contractor hiring remains a critical driver - with onboarding taking place within hours compared to permanent hiring lead times of three to six months.

Access the 2026 report

YunoJuno's 2026 Contractor and Freelancer Rates Report is available to access and download at www.yunojuno.com/freelancer-rates-report, with benchmarks spanning AI & Automation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Data & Analytics, Product Management, Software Engineering, Marketing & Communications, Strategy, UX, Creative, Design, and broader Business Operations disciplines.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS) that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay contractors globally with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's AI-powered technology streamlines the entire contractor engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of independent contractors and freelancers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com

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